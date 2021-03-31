👋 Welcome to Digg

CHEERS NEAR AND FAR

· Updated:

It's been a year of staying home as much as possible to avoid COVID-19, so it's also been a year of finding ways to liven things up at home, whether via replicating favorite restaurant meals or learning a new skill, like baking bread. For a lot of people, this has meant stocking up the home bar and learning to bartend for our own happy hour.

Using data from Google searches and Google Trends from March 2020 to March 2021, travel rewards company Upgraded Points figured out what drinks people in each state are searching and learning to make. From wine coolers to White Russians, here is every state's favorite pandemic drink.

Source: Upgraded Points

And here's a distillation of the top 10 most popular cocktails in the US from March 2020 to March 2021:

Source: Upgraded Points

Upgraded Points also parsed the data to figure out which cocktails were most searched in warm weather and cold weather. Here are the results:

Source: Upgraded Points

With vaccinations rolling out, here's hoping it won't be another full year of being homebound — but for as long as we still have to stay home, might as well try out some new cocktail recipes.


[Via Upgraded Points]

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

