This Twitter Thread Of Tips For Staying Warm In A House With No Heat Could Save Your Life
A HAZY SHADE OF WINTER

· Updated:

After a deadly winter storm in Texas left millions without power in freezing temperatures, many people have been searching for ways to stay warm.

Rebecca Mix, a writer from Michigan who said she had lived through "many power outages in negative temperatures" during the winter, offered some helpful tips for staying warm in a house without heat in a viral Twitter thread on Tuesday.

In the thread, Mix proposed putting towels and blankets over windows, shutting all doors inside your house and putting a pot of water on the stove (if you still have gas). She also suggested layering with pantyhose and avoiding cotton clothes, which absorb moisture.


Thumbnail credit: "Frozen window" / M. Inés Labarca / Flickr: Creative Commons 2.0

[Read more of Rebecca Mix's suggestions for staying warm here]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

