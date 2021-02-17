This Twitter Thread Of Tips For Staying Warm In A House With No Heat Could Save Your Life
After a deadly winter storm in Texas left millions without power in freezing temperatures, many people have been searching for ways to stay warm.
Rebecca Mix, a writer from Michigan who said she had lived through "many power outages in negative temperatures" during the winter, offered some helpful tips for staying warm in a house without heat in a viral Twitter thread on Tuesday.
In the thread, Mix proposed putting towels and blankets over windows, shutting all doors inside your house and putting a pot of water on the stove (if you still have gas). She also suggested layering with pantyhose and avoiding cotton clothes, which absorb moisture.
Thumbnail credit: "Frozen window" / M. Inés Labarca / Flickr: Creative Commons 2.0
