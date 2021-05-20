Folks: it's happening. Brood X just dropped, and things are about to get loud and exoskeletony.

Folks, the bugs are real.



This isn't an internet joke anymore; this is war. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) May 20, 2021

If you aren't up to speed, here's a little explainer on these cicadas, which emerge every 17 years to terrorize over a dozen states in the eastern US. (There are a few different groups that emerge along different timelines, but one of the big groups is coming out now.)

The periodical #cicada phenomenon happens ONLY 1 PLACE IN THE WORLD: here in the eastern US. There are 3 different periodical species in brood X. Here's how to tell them apart. We'll have to wait 3 years for the next big brood to emerge & that one will be in Indiana #cicadas2021 pic.twitter.com/NkrScCPJu1 — Jimmy Bernot PhD 🦐🪱🏳️‍🌈 (@JimmyBernot) May 19, 2021

A few things to know:

Cicadas won't hurt you. Don't try to use insecticide to ward them off, as it will not work on them but may harm your pets and other small animals instead. Also, your dog might try to eat them, and while one or two is okay, consuming a bunch could make them sick.

They won't destroy your garden, but they can damage young trees, so if you have any you want to protect, cover them in weatherproof mesh. Older trees will be fine.

They're here for a good time, not a long time: after they come out, shed their exoskeletons and have a bunch of sex, they'll be gone by the end of June.

You can read more here, but long story short: they'll be around for a while making a bunch of noise and generally grossing us out, but they won't hurt you, and you should just let them do their thing until they take their leave in a month or so.

In the meantime, let's gawk at the extremely wild and weird life and times of the 17-year cicadas. Gnarly!

That is… a lot of cicadas:

2. Nope.

very impressed by the cicada that shed its exoskeleton while holding onto twine pic.twitter.com/hyzm4bFYhP — Karen Alexander (@KalexanderB) May 20, 2021

3. Sir WHY are you so calm:

okay i have some (mediocre) video as well pic.twitter.com/Qnb91bqeWB — Doug Main (@Douglas_Main) May 19, 2021

4. Nice photo of a tree, but I don't see — oh. Oh no.

5. NOPE.

6. Okay, this one is kind of pretty:

7. But this is too many. No.

Cicada King 👑

My current best is 7 cicada adults on my hand at once but it's only the second day adults have been out here pic.twitter.com/K90nlRkEAp — Arccitius (@Arccitius) May 20, 2021

8. Well this is just wholesome:

this woman i knew in my master's program is doing staged cicada photos https://t.co/WmDD7bPeTD pic.twitter.com/jwvbp5MarA — Leslie Root (@les_ja) May 20, 2021

9. It is officially cicada girl summer:

how i'm dressing so the cicadas don't touch me pic.twitter.com/jKdACMuxSQ — brenna (@humanbrennapede) May 19, 2021

That's all we'll subject you to for now. Enjoy, or hide out, or do whatever you want — just let the cicadas shed their weird shells and have their bug sex in peace, and we'll have the outdoors back soon. <3