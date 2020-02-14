Who Dated Whom On 'The Office,' Visualized

"The Office" — which ran for 201 episodes on NBC from 2005 to 2013 — featured a lot of, er, inter-office romances. While most fans are familiar with Jim and Pam, there were other lesser-known liaisons (and unrequited crushes) between the co-workers of Dunder Mifflin on the show. Redditor running-tiger compiled a helpful chart here that chronicles the many relationships (and wannabe relationships including Michael Scott's crush on Ryan.) You can see the full-sized chart here.





[Via Reddit]