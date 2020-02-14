Who Dated Whom On 'The Office,' Visualized
SCARNED LOVERS

Digg · Updated:

"The Office" — which ran for 201 episodes on NBC from 2005 to 2013 — featured a lot of, er, inter-office romances. While most fans are familiar with Jim and Pam, there were other lesser-known liaisons (and unrequited crushes) between the co-workers of Dunder Mifflin on the show. Redditor running-tiger compiled a helpful chart here that chronicles the many relationships (and wannabe relationships including Michael Scott's crush on Ryan.) You can see the full-sized chart here.


[Via Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

MORE AND MORE LIKE BEETLEJUICE

1 digg gizmodo.com

The red giant star has been growing dimmer since late last year, leading many to speculate it could soon go supernova. Scientists operating the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope have released new images of the supergiant star — and yep, it looks weird.

ALRIGHT, WE'RE LISTENING

4 diggs popularmechanics.com

As I sit in a small cafe in the shadow of the ancient Roman gates in Trier, Germany, talking to a person whose credibility seems beyond reproach, but who will only agree to talk to me if provide absolute assurances of anonymity, I can't help but feel like I'm trapped in a Dan Brown novel.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample