OH NO. OH NO NO NO

Digg · Updated:

All the credit in the world to BYU student-athlete Zac McWhorter, who seems to be taking the 18 stitches to his scrotum as well as a person can — even going so far as to post (emotionally excruciating but not visually graphic) video of his misfortune on TikTok:

@zach_mcwhorter

That one time the pole went through my 🥜… 18 stitches later… RIP to my future kids. #fail #polevault #byu

♬ Mask Off – 抖音小助手


"Fortunately, as far as I know, there is nothing wrong with my testicles — just a scar. One day, we'll find out if they function or not…", McWhorter told BuzzFeed in an interview. Again — he seems pretty chill about the whole situation.


[TikTok via BuzzFeed]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

LA LA SCAMMED

16 diggs marieclaire.com

She tormented studio executives, actors, makeup artists, security guys, photographers and screenwriters for years — until corporate investigator Nicoletta Kotsianas was put on the case.

FAKE KEANU HAS THE RANGE

It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Grimes' bizarre Facebook meme, fake Keanu, Jo March giving up, and figuring out who has the range.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample