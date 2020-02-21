OH NO. OH NO NO NO

All the credit in the world to BYU student-athlete Zac McWhorter, who seems to be taking the 18 stitches to his scrotum as well as a person can — even going so far as to post (emotionally excruciating but not visually graphic) video of his misfortune on TikTok:



"Fortunately, as far as I know, there is nothing wrong with my testicles — just a scar. One day, we'll find out if they function or not…", McWhorter told BuzzFeed in an interview. Again — he seems pretty chill about the whole situation.



[TikTok via BuzzFeed]