Suddenly we're less than a day away from the long-awaited 2020 presidential election, and all of a sudden Election Day seems like it's going to take 10 years. If you've already voted and need a way to just get through the next 24+ hours, the New York Times has designed just the thing for you.

Navigate to their new interactive Election Distractor to click through a collection of hypnotizing visuals, cute animals, funny videos and stress-relieving exercises where you can tap your screen to water plants, squeeze a digital stress ball and more.

If you need to kill time, unwind or just think about literally anything other than the impending life-changing and country-shaping election tomorrow, do yourself a favor and hang out here.

If you haven't voted yet, what are you doing here? Here's how to do it.

And if you still doubt your ability to be fully distracted, then just let the site help you pass 30-second increments of time in the most literal way possible.

See you on the other side, folks.