This 9 Times Multiplication Table Trick Is Breaking Our Brains
A curious pattern emerges when you write down your 9 times multiplication table a certain way.
The pandemic's at-home workers are discovering what internet influencers have long known: If you want to be taken seriously, get good lighting.
From curing rabies with raw veal to using a red-hot poker to prevent nosebleeds, these treatments of old will make you especially thankful for science and modern medicine.
In the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion, Hubert and Smith buried the hatchet and ended their 27-year feud.
President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani interrupted his press conference on alleged voter fraud to act out a scene from the beloved 1992 Joe Pesci movie.
Americans are embracing dangerous conspiratorial beliefs, from QAnon to coronavirus denial.
The PS5 has just launched, but I'm not worthy — it's beyond me. Here's why.
It's a spectacular sight, watching thousands of sheep being herded from one paddock to another.
The white men in your life are suffering from critical buttocks deficiency.
The tragic tale of Katherine and Nerissa Bowes-Lyons, who were institutionalized in the 1940s, is revisited in Season 4 of "The Crown."
For those of you worried, all of the dogs in the video got hot dogs in the end as a treat.
With "Mank," America's most famously exacting director tackles the movie he's been waiting his entire career to make.
The science fiction saga is scheduled to be released on January 22, 2021.
It was Rudolph W. Giuliani's first appearance in federal court since the early 1990s, and by late afternoon Tuesday, it was clear that U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann was losing patience with President Trump's personal attorney.
There's been some curious inventions in the history of smart phones, from the curved phone to a self-healing phone. Here's why all of them failed.
Geese honk loudly and point their bills toward the sky when they're ready to start the migration. Here's how they know it's time, how they navigate and how they conserve energy on the grueling trip.
Is Mountain Dew a viable beverage option for the modern 31-year old human?
A McDonald's worker shows how a Big Mac is made, step by step.
For years someone has been pretending to be high-profile film-industry executives to run a scam on Hollywood gig workers. A suspect now seems likely.
Now that the 52-story tower at 200 Amsterdam Avenue is almost done, it may soon have to be partly undone, like a construction film running in reverse.
Here's a cool tear down of Apple's latest phone.
Spend enough time in Churchill, Canada, and you will hear the stories.
Tony the Goose mimics the barks of the dogs on the farm.
The Insta story rip-off launched yesterday, to a resounding "meh."
Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump's scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote as Trump and his allies seek to upend the electoral process, sow chaos and perpetuate unsubstantiated doubts about the count.
There's nothing as satisfying as watching a sunflower's life cycle.
Adam Savage takes this Sideshow Collectible's life-size replica to the next level in this one day build.
You may be ordering one for Black Friday. But why is it shaped like that?
Jimmy Fallon is a master impressionist and completely nails Harry Style's subtle mannerisms.
We've become numb and disoriented by the sheer quantity of statistics that describe mass death and suffering.
Beware the green ooze!
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
"Dadcore" and "Normcore" fashion trends have been on the rise for years and their celebrity approval means they're not going anywhere anytime soon.
"I just held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I've gotten to see because of [my friends]," he told GQ. "And I said, 'How do you repay people like that?' And I said, 'Oh, well: How about a million bucks?'"
This deception, like the movie "Inception," has many layers to it.
With the Boeing 737 MAX recertification, airlines are starting to plan for the aircraft's return to service.
Chelsea G. Summers's "A Certain Hunger" is a toothsome morsel.
Climate change and habitat destruction doesn't completely explain the dramatic die off of the world's bees.
They argue it was "intense bullying and coercion" and bad legal advice that forced them to agree to certify the election after they had voted no.
A year of scientific uncertainty is over. Two vaccines look like they will work, and more should follow.
For 126 years, Mississippi's state flag, featured the Confederate emblem. Here's why it took so long to change the imagery that many found racist.
A biologist decided to investigate a shrimp parade that attracts thousands of tourists in a province of Thailand.
Do you see it? It's tiny, but it's visible.
The video was taken near Churchill, Manitoba, where residents and polar bears share the streets.
Don't let your unused wine go bad — keep a little protection ready to go. Slip this on the top of your bottle on Thanksgiving, and it'll still be fresh come Cyber Monday.
I wanted Collins to lose. But after this horrible, overfunded campaign, I ended up making my own private protest against Sara Gideon.
Germany is a global pioneer in Internet privacy laws — so when Google came knocking at the door with cameras on cars, it politely said no.