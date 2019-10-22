If you were to look at companies that offer the highest median salaries in the US, it may be surprising that well-known tech companies such as Apple aren't among the top companies that offered the highest median salaries to its employees in 2019.

Using Glassdoor's report of the highest-paying companies in 2019, financial literacy site HowMuch has created a graph that shows us the top 25 companies ranked by their median salaries. It should be noted that while the data accounts for different forms of compensation, including base salaries, bonuses and commissions, etc., it does not account for executive-level salaries.

Coming up first is cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks with a median salary of nearly $171,000. Following close behind is computer game company Nvidia with $170,000, while Twitter claims third place with $163,000.

Most of the highest-paying companies are in the technology sector, although as Glassdoor has pointed out, the top four highest-paying jobs are in the healthcare field. Physicians have the highest median base salary (

$193,415) among all the jobs in the US, and in second place is pharmacy managers with $144,768.

For more detailed figures, here are the top 10 highest-paying US companies in 2019:

1. Palo Alto Networks: $170,929

2. NVIDIA: $170,068

3. Twitter: $162,852

4. Gilead Sciences: $162,210

5. Google: $161,254

6. VMware: $158,063

7. LinkedIn: $157,402

8. Facebook: $152,962

9. Salesforce: $150,379

10. Microsoft: $148,068



[Read more at HowMuch]