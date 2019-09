This was never going to go well.

The best case scenario for this kid: he chops an apple in half with a samurai sword and then both halves fall directly onto the ground, rendering them inedible.

The worst case scenario?

Well, that’s basically what happened. Watch:

before it happens you think "no way is it going to happen…" and then it happens pic.twitter.com/SUcpwnuBXk — Direct Action Bronson (@smarxist_) September 2, 2019

We feel bad for the kid, but we feel even worse for the pool.

[Via Twitter]