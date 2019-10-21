MotoGP Driver Avoids Crash With Miraculous Save
By all rights and the laws of physics, Alex Marquez should have ended up sprawled on the pavement here. But he wasn't having it.
[Via MotoGP]
The Colorado River serves over 35 million Americans before reaching Mexico — but it is dammed at the border, leaving locals on the other side with a dry delta
'Annexit,' as some call it, appears to be part of a global trend towards separation. The effort follows in the wake of other Southern U.S. separation movements in racially fraught communities like Stockbridge, Georgia, and Baton Rouge, LA.
German mountain biker Johannes Fischbach wanted to set a world record for a mountain bike jump at the Vogtland Arena in Klingenthal, Germany. It didn't quite work out.
The employment of SkyCam in football broadcasts has received mixed reviews in the past, but this camera shot of Cordarrelle Patterson's 102-yard kickoff return touchdown on Sunday was one of those few times when the camerawork made the play even more spectacular.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The world's most expensive cardigan is locked in a gun safe in rural Pennsylvania. But its journey started 60 years ago.
They say you have to be on your toes when you work. We're guessing this is one of the reasons why.
Three workers were killed when the Hard Rock hotel in New Orleans collapsed on October 12. The demolition of the two construction cranes at the site last weekend, however, do not go entirely as planned, as one of the cranes was still left hanging precariously over the building after the explosion.
The elitism that ensured CondÃ© Nast's long reign over taste has lately also brought about the company's precipitous decline.
Murder, white supremacist cults, masked cops, and raining squid — we walk through the series premiere of HBO's new 'Watchmen' show.
The nine-line BASIC program was hidden in the run-out groove of a Prodigal record for 35 years until a YouTuber uncovered it over the weekend.
We're not sure how well we'll be able to pull this off in real life, but this is a beautiful hack to watch.
From the sound of the Stooges to his raw, norm-shattering displays of masculinity, Iggy Pop has been a cultural pioneer for a generation. Now he's back with a new album — and the same naked energy that's become his trademark.
Wouldn't you love to fly over Mount Everest? Unfortunately, planes don't fly over the Himalayas for reasons that might surprise you.
A Swedish engineer's umbrage at a traffic ticket has led to a six-year legal fight and now a global change in the speed with which traffic light signals are timed.
Millions of people are unaware that they have had a silent myocardial infarction and are at risk of having another attack that could cause severe damage or death.
And there's something more sinister about his resurrection than what meets the eye. 'Bloodshot' premieres in theaters on February 21, 2020.
The weirdly satisfying genre of music has eluded our definitions for years — but you always know it when you hear it.
Why so many directors want to work with Hollywood's most unconventional lead.
Coleman heads up a new cast that includes Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the new season of 'The Crown.' Season 3 debuts on Netflix on November 17.
The colonial style house that Niemeyer designed for himself in Brasilia is a lot different from the projects elaborated for the federal capital.
Kevin Smith and others tell the story of making one of the most iconic indie films ever on a shoestring budget at a conjoined Quick Stop and video store in New Jersey.
That was *way* too close for comfort.
Who follows all Mitt Romney's available kids on Twitter and likes tweets about Mitt Romney?
The pilot somehow managed to land the plane at Jazan Airport in southern Saudi Arabia despite the fact that a massive sandstorm had made the runway barely visible.
he Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are the best argument that specs don't tell you everything you need to know about a phone — because the experience of using a Pixel 4 is better than any other Android phone.
Community broadband creates competition and better service and choice — along with giving local residents ownership.
From Hooli to Pied Piper to Jared's fraying mental stability, nobody's in good shape. The final season premieres on October 27th at 10 pm ET.
In her new book 'The Art of Looking Up,' Catherine McCormack captures stunning ceilings around the globe
Surveillance video uncovered by KOIN 6 News shows an incredible moment when an Oregon high school football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.
In 1996, Zachary Moore committed a murder. Today, he's a computer engineer at a Silicon Valley tech firm. Here's how he got there.
The mysterious deals could reshape downtown Clearwater.
Of all the tools we'd expect to pick a lock, a flimsy roll of film was definitely not one of them.
A self-taught crab enthusiast is doing something remarkable — breeding land hermit crabs in her home.
A promising summer of algorithms to automate household needs becomes the writer's season in consumer hell, beset by robots preying on her self-esteem.
Maybe, just maybe, having an ultra-corporate space-faring culture could have some problems. Explore the spiritual successor to New Vegas on October 25th without the Fallout setting, license or baggage.
Income inequality and geographic inequality normalize absurd spending patterns.
At 11, Estella killed her rapist and fled to the US. Fifty years later, she's revealing the story that made her the resilient woman she is.
'Welcome To Pooh Corner' was one of the first shows to air when the Disney Channel first launched on April 18, 1983. For some reason, they decided to present this Winnie the Pooh adaptation with low-budget, full-body character suits.
As I step inside Hella Novella, a recently opened comic book shop in the Mission, I realize that with my arms outstretched, I can touch both walls of graphic novels at the same time.
Briefly, I was part of that mysterious organism, a biological family; no one cared about my virtues or my bad behavior.
A touchdown celebration went awry after horses flipped the University of Oklahoma's covered wagon mascot.
Under Trump's crackdown on asylum, the U.S. government is preparing to send a woman back to a place where she was beaten and raped for the 'crime' of being a lesbian
What would be your ballpark guess on a Los Angeles mansion with a pool and cabana with surround-sound wiring?
A new report shows that glamping — staying in cabins, yurts, or safari-style tents — is a growing trend of the younger generations.
Opioid addicts are turning to online forums for advice about quitting. Their conversations have a lot to teach us about drug use and public health.