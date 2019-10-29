The CGI In This Clip From The CW's 'Supergirl' Is Painful To Watch
Listen. You don't head into a basic cable superhero show expecting to see HBO or Hollywood-caliber special effects. You do expect, however, to see something better than late-90s "Power Rangers" episodes. Well, the CW shared a clip from a new episode of "Supergirl" and, oof:
The show is definitely operating on a smaller budget these days, after a 2016 move from CBS to the CW, but you'd still hope for better than this:
[Via Twitter]