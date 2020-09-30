What If… People Did Everything In Their Daily Lives Super Aggressively?
Some mornings we do wake up feeling like this.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Some mornings we do wake up feeling like this.
State Azure puts the Phil Collins banger through a "Pure Moods" filter.
Between a rock and an improbable place.
Are we marching towards the cliffs of doom or is the worst behind us? Trey Kennedy perfectly contrasts these two attitudes on 2020.
Automakers have been making cars bigger than ever. Here's the complicated reasons why cars are being built with increased interior space.
2020 has been a rough year. Let yourself be distracted by puppies in a bucket, courtesy of Kentfield Kennels.
Nora the Siberian husky gets her toy pineapple stolen from her and she's not happy.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Filmmakers from Michael Moore to Brian De Palma took direct aim at George W. Bush's policies, yet the most pointed commentaries came from the comedy world
Concert tours make up a huge portion of a singer or a band's earnings, but which artists have had the highest-grossing tours of all time?
Seems like they didn't really get the social distancing memo.
An extremely talented artist creates a shockingly lifelike mural.
Four months, 30 movie stars, 128 sex scenes. One writer (slash scientist) spent all summer researching which actors have had the most sexually ambitious careers. Here are her findings.
Described by one medical professional as "a champion and advocate" for HIV awareness, Timothy Ray Brown left a legacy far beyond his medical miracle.
The baby never saw this coming.
Blooming Prairie is a town of about 1,900 people who leave their front doors unlocked and know each other by their first names. It's not a place steeped in intrigue. At least it wasn't.
Donald Trump told the far-right, chauvinist group to "stand by" in the presidential debate.
Some mornings we do wake up feeling like this.
He must invent or procure a time machine and travel back to face the defenses of the mid-1990s.
Our film critic catches up with her mentor, who shares memories, advice and the importance of doing everything one can, "day by day by day."
Nora the Siberian husky gets her toy pineapple stolen from her and she's not happy.
What is it about the simplicity of a boarder chugging from a bottle of Ocean Spray and grooving to Stevie Nicks that's captured our hearts so thoroughly right now?
The presidential debate between Trump and Biden made just about sense as this guy's impassioned argument about Glenda the Good Witch.
Harry Potter fans had hoped to catch a glimpse of the legendary train only to be thwarted at the last possible minute.
Referred to as the "Phantom of Love," the car was customized by Charles Clark and Sons. The firm was under instructions that the refined four-door should be more impressive than the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost.
Voter suppression is alive and well on the internet. Here's how scammers are trying to get you to spoil your vote with misinformation.
In a new study, psychologists tried to get a handle on the personality types that might be prone to outlandish beliefs.
Fifty years ago, young idealists swore to end American injustice. When their movement splintered, their lives diverged — from quiet college prof to infamous kidnappers to filthy-rich hotelier.
It seems like the stuff from a dystopian science fiction novel, but the United States military actually made plans for waging war on the moon.
Performing death defying feats with ease across the Parisian skyline, Benjamin Cante hails from Switzerland where he began practicing circus arts from the age of 5. Nowadays, Cante is a member of the "French Freerun Family," an international team of professional "freerunners."
Neo said he knows kung fu now in "The Matrix," but does he, really?
There have been 28 deaths at Fort Hood, an army base in Texas, in 2020. Now, soldiers on TikTok are speaking up about the sexual assault, disappearances and deaths taking place at the base, but military TikTok remains a complicated place.
Inclusive and patriotic, with its roots in the radical left, Woody Guthrie's enduring 1940s folk song offers an expansive vision for all Americans, writes Dorian Lynskey.
Both are maddening — but in very different ways.
For years, white-supremacist rhetoric hid in plain sight among cat GIFs and Hitler jokes. Why didn't we see the danger?
Andrew Nadeau perfectly captures the futile exercise of attempting to fact check a debate with Donald Trump.
Sometimes there's nothing you can do but just wait out a slightly embarrassing situation.
Little technical issues with fonts in technology — like a text that arrives with unreadable symbols — seem like small bugs that permeate interaction with our machines. But these are not bugs.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Anthony Devon Griffin reenacts what it's like to call people that do that thing where it sounds like they're talking to you on their voicemail.
In a fascinating experiment, researchers at Harvard University discovered that perceived sugar intake affects blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes more than actual sugar intake.
Ahead of their Jordan 4 release, Union's Chris Gibbs worked with Shopify to ensure a fair shopping experience. Here's how they beat the bots.
This 90-year-old man had been giving Bailey dog treats every day, and in this video, the two of them have one last visit in the final days of Bailey's life.
Tips for dodging the virus as Americans retreat from colder weather: open the windows, buy an air filter — and forget the UV lights.
2020 has been a rough year. Let yourself be distracted by puppies in a bucket, courtesy of Kentfield Kennels.
Does the Venus flytrap have a sweet tooth or will it stick to eating bugs?
According to a recent paper, Venus was doomed from the start, but may have been accelerated in its path to dry-town through the gravitational influence of the great bully of the solar system: Jupiter.
The state went looking for Chinese communist companies to hold accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic. It hasn't found any.
Are we marching towards the cliffs of doom or is the worst behind us? Trey Kennedy perfectly contrasts these two attitudes on 2020.
What happens when your chips bite back? From broken teeth to a ripped esophagus, a sharp Tostito is an oral accident waiting to happen.
A treasure trove of data trapped in pressed seaweed helps explain the collapse of Monterey Bay's sardine fishery in the 1950s.
We're half-laughing, half-fuming at all of this.
Models are learning how to generate images from captions, a sign that they're getting better at understanding our world.
YouTuber Laura Kampf built a foldable bike that's easy to travel with and can be carried on German trains without a reservation.
Eric Trump made some surprising comments during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning after he was asked about a gay, "secret Trump voter" who was the subject of a New York Times op-ed.