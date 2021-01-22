Watch How Perfectly These Hedges Are Trimmed
There's something deeply satisfying about watching a hedge being trimmed and maintained.
We've died and gone to cat heaven.
They're not upset at each other. They're upset at the fence.
Garth Brooks sought to unite the country during a powerful performance of Amazing Grace.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains all the various laws broken by rioters as they smashed their way into the United States Capitol.
Strangely enough, there's a park called Roosevelt Campobello International Park just past the border of the state of Maine.
The QAnon conspiracy theory has picked up bits and pieces from the classic conspiracy theory canon, but it heavily relies on one popular racist and anti-semitic text that make it a serious global threat.
If you've resisted reading up on the story behind the massive success of "Drivers License" up to this point, now is the time.
Yes, Netflix, we're still watching.
If a guy has a photo of a woman in a bikini beside his bed, run.
Morty the Australian Shepherd has a funny routine when his owner leaves him to his own devices.
With 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors and 28 fireplaces the White House is not an easy building to deep-clean. But that's exactly what happened this week.
Also featuring Joe Biden and Lady Gaga and Donald Trump's note to Biden.
If you care about your safety, avoid riding inside a 2015 Nissan Tsuru.
Only a day into President Joe Biden's administration and there's already an Easter egg in the HTML code of the newly updated White House website.
Clean water is vitally important whether you're having an adventure in the wilderness or trying to make your way through an emergency. This personal filter can purify even the grossest water, so you'll be sure to have a safe supply.
As we mourn the life of Hank Aaron, it's worth revisiting his historic home run, hit on April 8, 1974.
The Mai-Kai Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale is a tiki Mecca. But its days may be numbered.
This university appears to have no problem listing a deceased professor as the "teacher" of this particular course.
Even gorillas like to savor the taste of fresh snow.
Guardsmen were later let back into facilities after an outry from lawmakers.
The comedian has been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June before his winter stint on stage in Texas.
Andrew Callaghan talks to Vice about his wildly popular man-on-the-street interviews that nobody else dares to do.
From waiting for the perfect setting for years to being emotionally stirred by human-wildlife conflicts, these photographers share stories behind their most challenging photos.
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared noticeably more chipper during a White House briefing on Thursday compared to his previous coronavirus taskforce appearances.
Two men arrested in connection with the Capitol riot sold themselves as seduction experts.
The doldrums can be helpful when it comes to creativity, but chronic boredom isn't so positive.
It's hard to make resumes stand out in a lineup of applicants, but if you're able to customize resumes this way, it'll likely give you a leg up.
No inflator? No problem!
The documentary series "Pretend It's a City," now streaming on Netflix, feels like a balm in a wildly shifting world.
The Vermont Senator didn't realize that his presence at Joe Biden's inauguration had become a sensation.
Analysts say Navalny's return was a significant blow to Putin's image and left the Kremlin with a dilemma.
When it comes to family feuds of America's billionaire families, there have been very public infighting, legal battles and even murder accusations.
How many layers of quotes do you think we can get away with? Three? Four? Doesn't matter, we're inspired as all heck.
Pull-ups AND an undented door frame? Hell yeah, man.
A Ring camera captures a hilarious misunderstanding between a dog and its owner.
MIT researchers designed a method to grow wood in a lab, but selling lab-grown tables is a long way off.
President Joe Biden failed to keep some Day One pledges, but he did get to the overwhelming majority of them.
Scientists discovered remains of a sauropod that could be the largest animal to have ever lived on land.
A Times reporter caught the coronavirus during the New York City outbreak last April. But the acute phase of the illness was just the beginning.
The Rideshare Guy explains why being a truck driver is actually a pretty cool gig.
The singer talks her four Grammy nominations, Taylor Swift comparisons, and more, all while quarantined at home.
Kevin Gavin, 66, lived in the same Brooklyn public housing building and allegedly ran errands for the victims, whose deaths date back to 2015.
One second she's pensively looking out the window, and the next second, she's jamming.
The pandemic is making everything harder. Well, almost everything.
Chris Barrett has made bank on the gray market selling pizza laced with 40 mg of THC per slice. Legalization will bring its own business risks if others choose to add THC-infused slices to their menus.
It does depend on taste and preference, but James Hoffmann makes a pretty solid case for immersion techniques — across grind sizes.
The magazine's Ethicist columnist on whether to tell your father your sister is recording him without his knowledge — and more.
According to Citizen Browser data, the platform especially peppered Trump voters with political group recommendations.
Grand Rapids resident Destiny Adams works a full-time job, as a state child welfare specialist, and runs two independent businesses. She wants to retire in six years and is par for the course.
Some measures that could assist many people are new stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment aid and a $15 minimum wage.
One year after coronavirus was first diagnosed in the United States, and on the first full day of a new administration in Washington, here's what is giving us hope for the years ahead.