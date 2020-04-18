The Slow Mo Guys Attempt To Break The Upper Limit Of YouTube's Compression Algorithm
Can the Slow Mo Guys break your YouTube?
Can the Slow Mo Guys break your YouTube?
A cat realizes its curiosity has gotten the best of it.
Dan Andrews, the premiere of Victoria, spoke to a few youngsters over Zoom and one had a keen takeaway from what we're all going through.
According to leaked CAD schematics, the new iPhone will feature squared off edges, similar to the iPad Pro — or the old iPhone SE.
Doug DeMuro explains why the luxury car brand is on its way out of business.
The surprisingly simple way to apply for the Canadian stimulus check.
The lengths we go for validation. Drop in 25 cents for a "pat on the back."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Living inside Brazil's largest apartment complex amid a pandemic, prophetic images of an empty world and other best photos of the week.
Can the Slow Mo Guys break your YouTube?
Joe Joyce oversaw JJ Bubbles, a welcoming tavern in a conservative corner of Brooklyn, for 43 years until he died of Covid-19.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A YouTuber wrote some software to come up with the most optimal basketball backboard possible and then built it.
In the midst of a pandemic, it's delightful to imagine doing whatever you like without worrying about making a living.
Cook up large portions over the weekend, and your lunch is taken care of for the rest of the week.
The food influencers at Chefclub came up with this, er, unconventional way to cook a Crispy Potato Chip Omelette, which is being hailed online as either brilliant or a crime against humanity.
According to this chart from Visual Capitalist, some US workers are more susceptible to putting themselves in harm's way.
Kaleb Cave seems to have pulled off a true standing double backflip on grass. It's wild
The county beach workers filled up the Venice Skatepark with sand.
Here's a look at some of the types of masks you might encounter, how they work, what to consider when making your own and the level of protection they could provide.
Doug DeMuro explains why the luxury car brand is on its way out of business.
Your phone is riddled with germs. Clean it up and prevent the spread of germs with this clever UV-cleaning tool. Plus, it charges your phone while you're disinfecting it. Right now, it's 15 percent off at just $37.99.
If you pay close attention to TV and movies, you'll begin to recognize a recurring cigarette brand.
Talking to the travel guru about his life in isolation, which includes piano playing and stocking up on weed.
An absolutely spot on impression of Claire and Bon Appétit's shtick on YouTube.
Florida had 1,413 new reported cases of COVID-19 Friday, the highest number of new cases since the outbreak began more than a month ago, according to the state's Department of Health. It also reported 58 new deaths since Thursday evening.
More than 20 experts in public health, medicine and history shared their thoughts on the future. Most believed that once the crisis was over, the nation and its economy would revive quickly. But there would be no escaping a period of intense pain.
This guy explains how to cut your hair by yourself in a succinct and informative way.
The yellow boxfish is much more agile than it looks.
These Joggers were crafted with an emphasis on comfort for chillin' at home and an athletic fit for grinding at the gym.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Danny Duncan has been keeping himself active while social distancing — including, uh, whatever this is.
Jeremy Kreuzer got his family to participate in a parody of the Beach Boys' "Sloop John B" dedicated to his sister, a cruise performer, who's still stuck on the boat.
The White Lion Foundation released an extraordinary, rare video of a snow leopard making a shriek caught on camera in the mountains of northern Pakistan.
Even after they recover, coronavirus survivors face the stigma of the disease.
The failure by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to quickly produce a test kit for detecting the novel coronavirus was triggered by a glaring scientific breakdown at the CDC's central laboratory complex in Atlanta, according to scientists with knowledge of the matter and a determination by federal regulators.
Steven Heller recruited his family to do a shot-for-shot remake of Journey's classic 1980s music video. The side-by-side comparison shows their impressive dedication to detail.
Hospitals and clinics are rushing to use antibody tests in an effort to determine who is immune to the coronavirus. But almost none of them have been verified by the FDA.
Vocal Trump supporters have chosen who to blame: the World Health Organization, Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Dan Andrews, the premiere of Victoria, spoke to a few youngsters over Zoom and one had a keen takeaway from what we're all going through.
The sonic landscape has changed. Even in the biggest, most densely populated cities, amid the uncertainty and suffering of the pandemic, people are beginning to hear something entirely new.
Republicans increasingly believe that elevating China's culpability for spreading the coronavirus may be the best way to improve their difficult election chances. The president is muddying the message.
The surprisingly simple way to apply for the Canadian stimulus check.
Public officials lament the way that the coronavirus is engulfing black communities. The question is, what are they prepared to do about it?
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
This dog found a way to trap a Roomba into being its personal belly rub machine.
This TikTok by Jeff Wright utilizing Parent Trap film technology and a science fiction premise keeps getting better and better the longer you watch.
The fifty-two-year-old doorman from the Bronx was a beloved mainstay at 860 Grand Concourse—until he got sick.
Bill Gates may have been the richest person in the world in 1997, but here's how the rankings of the world's wealthiest individuals have changed in the past two decades.
Only 45% of Los Angeles County residents are still employed, a national survey released Friday shows.
As some governors consider easing social distancing restrictions, new estimates by researchers at Harvard University suggest that the United States cannot safely reopen unless it conducts more than three times the number of coronavirus tests it is currently administering over the next month.
During times of stress and hardship, we really need songs like this to help us manage our emotions.
A timeline of how Trump officials, like new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, downplayed the coronavirus well into March.
You've got the time. Now all you need is the materials and the know-how.
RIP, door. It was good knowing you.
How the car didn't just drop straight into the lake, we do not understand.
The coronavirus will change grocery stores, and probably not for the better.
The truck had been dangling over the bridge in 50 MPH winds for 30 minutes when first responders finally were able to extricate the driver from the car.