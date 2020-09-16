Someone Transformed A Bob Ross Painting Into A Full 3D Environment
A 3D artist spent 23 days transforming an old Bob Ross work from "The Joy of Painting" into a CG environment.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
Samara Ginsberg dons a dinosaur costume for a virtuoso performance of the "Jurassic Park" theme.
The new season of "The Mandalorian" will stream on Disney+ on October 30.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
Mike Boyd builds a machine that dispenses dopamine after completely daily tasks.
In "Hogwarts Legacy," the player will be a student in Hogwarts in a new story set in the 1800s.
Wildfires rage in the West. Hurricanes batter the East. Droughts and floods wreak damage throughout the nation. Life has become increasingly untenable in the hardest-hit areas, but if the people there move, where will everyone go?
In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, we check in with people who were so inspired by its young protagonist that they followed in his footsteps. Sorta.
Yes, this really has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.
After a farmworker in the rural Texas Panhandle died of complications from COVID-19, his family and federal investigators want answers.
When overwhelmed unemployment insurance systems malfunctioned during the pandemic, governments blamed the sixty-year-old programming language COBOL. But what really failed?
"Jurassic World" was not a great movie by any accounts, but whoever looped in the audio from Kirin J Callinan's "Big Enough" just made it frigging fantastic.
Depression is exhausting. Thanks to reruns of the Canadian teen drama, I know I can make it through.
Photographer Johanne Rahaman removed her "Black Florida Project" from HistoryMiami because she believed some of their practices to be racist. The museum plans to implement diversity and anti-racist policies.
This guy learned how not to annoy a bird of prey.
The company still gets a healthy slice of revenue from disc rentals — but the service has suffered as a result of the pandemic.
Having your kids leave the nest has always been sad. In 2020, it's also terrifying.
How strong is hardened glass? The Hydraulic Press Channel gave it an extreme pressure test.
How strong is hardened glass? The Hydraulic Press Channel gave it an extreme pressure test.
"Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned," actor Chris Evans told TV host Tamron Hall about the nude pic he mistakenly posted.
We would watch a whole reality show based off this.
Outbreaks can devastate tourist hot spots — and use them to spread.
The Clippers star followed the script of the Lakers star last summer to build the team he wanted. But the Clippers' collapse against the Nuggets showed why LeBron doesn't stop utilizing his influence once the contract is signed.
Mike Horn, an explorer and extreme adventurer, tried to climb an iceberg. Unfortunately, the iceberg wasn't really feeling it.
The show returns October 3.
The Pro-Life Women's conference was in its third year when I attended last August. It was as much a celebration as a strategy session: the movement is winning the policy war.
Why did thousands of people trample one another to buy a $50 iBook in 2005? In many ways, it's a story about a lack of tech access that's still being told.
The skyscraper index predicts that tall buildings rise on the eve of economic downturn. So far it's been disturbingly prescient.
Gravediggers employed by one of the country's largest cemetery and funeral home corporations, StoneMor, are battling for their first union contract — amid a COVID-related increase in burials.
Erno Rubik, who devised one of the world's most popular and enduring puzzles, opens up about his creation in his new book, "Cubed."
Just because you're a celebrity doesn't mean you won't gasp at how much Flight Club's sneakers cost.
The accents that creep into the way we speak can reveal a lot about where we are from, but there are also subtle clues visible in our faces and the way we move.
After a career in drama, the actor's turn to comedy took him to some unexpected places — and back to the Emmys.
Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 is so exceptionally detailed that it makes flying in real life look drab by comparison.
We all have been ordering more stuff online since the Coronavirus forced everyone to stay home, so deliveries surged, and delivery guys have less time to think about how to hide each package well. Hence… this.
Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 is so exceptionally detailed that it makes flying in real life look drab by comparison.
You have to be on the same frequency to have a good conversation.
Venus should be a priority for future visits, but not because of the surprising discovery of biomarker in its atmosphere this week.
When Steve Jobs demoed his NeXT computer at a 1988 user meeting, Charles Mann was there to record it — along with dozens of other talks by computing pioneers.
We have no idea why it froze for nearly two minutes, but we're glad it eventually got rebooted again.
You think you just ordered pizza from a mom and pop, but it might be from Chuck E. Cheese
Facebook has unveiled Oculus Quest 2, its next-generation standalone VR headset, which offers a much faster chip, a sharper display, new controllers and a more comfortable design.
It took a few seconds, but German shepherd Seiko was ecstatic when it finally recognized its owner.
From Takis to Cheetos to some seriously sour candy, what a bunch of 10-year-olds want in their lunchboxes.
If you lose access to virtual memory spaces, some of your memories might go out with it.
Here's where all of the money you spent on iPhones went to.
The Iron Curtain escapee, DIY aviator and thriving entrepreneur is ready for anything.
In a candid interview, the comic discusses America's summer of strife, Trump, blackface and his dramatic turn in the new season of "Fargo."
Simone Giertz decided to build her weirdest invention to date: musical teeth.
Spending a couple hundred dollars replacing a severely cracked MacBook screen is a much better option than buying a new one entirely, especially if your devices are still under warranty. Unfortunately, that's not always the case.
I clicked "yes" and signed my name on dotted lines faster than someone agreeing to a terms of service. I graduated. Then the loans came due. I couldn't pay them back, so I ignored them. I didn't even know how much I owed.
Decades after sections of a water canal in the Dutch city was made into a motorway in the 1970s, the canal has been restored again.
