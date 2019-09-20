What Happened To The Fantastically Ridiculous Flying Camper Of The Future We Were Promised?
The Winnebago Heli-Home was supposed to be the flying RV of the future. What happened?
The list's top car gaps the rest of the American market by over 100 miles.
What is the story behind Natalie Portman originally leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Some folks use smudging sticks for spiritual purposes, others simply like the smell or ritual.
Here's a snapshot of all the different types of people you'll find on currencies around the world.
So you decided you're done with renting and you finally want to buy a house. Million Dollar Listing's Ryan Serhant has some bad news for you.
Game of Thrones' ending will include some new deaths in Martin's books.
Tony Sirico, the actor known for playing mobster Peter Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri on "The Sopranos," died Friday, Variety confirmed with his manager. He was 79.
Instacart employee Pablo Tamayo recorded himself realizing he was dropping a $12 order of pepperoni off for Kylie Jenner and shared what it was like to make a delivery to her Holmby Hills mansion on TikTok. Jenner was not impressed.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday he was terminating his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc , saying that the social media company had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Jomboy hilariously breaks down how Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker attempts to score after a PitchCom device goes on the fritz.
Make sure you're ready to handle these professions, because things aren't always as hunky-dory as they're usually made out to be.
Fire Department Chronicles explains how to "unchoke" yourself if nobody is around.
The Law Commission of England and Wales has recommended that the law is reformed to reflect the prevalence of non-consensual deepfake porn.
Here are some items on the very short list of things that should make you feel patriotic.
The best microwave technology we have available is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997. (From 2020)
Before "Seinfeld," there was no English word to describe what happens to your junk in cold air and water. But after it first appeared in a 1994 episode, the world couldn't get enough of that frightened turtle.
In the wake of a recent report that WWE executive Vince McMahon allegedly paid a woman $3 million to keep a sexual relationship between them confidential, a new report alleges that McMahon did the same with three other women as well.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Ethan Chlebowski explains the best way to grill up the perfect hamburger.
Revenue has plunged 76 percent, and users have fled.
Amazon is holding its yearly sale on July 12 and 13 this year. Get ready for the biggest discounts of the summer, and start saving now.
This Old House's painting expert Mauro Henrique demonstrates how to patch up the hole that's currently ruining your perfectly textured ceiling.
Men pursued hair transplants with a gusto during COVID-19 lockdown. But even before the pandemic, the demand for hair restoration treatment was high.
The same day Netflix announced a new deal with Depp, a Twitter thread laying bare his many sordid exploits went viral.
Justin Roiland knows you know about "The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti" and pleads not to confuse the art with the artist.
From touching dramas to goofy comedies, Caan had the range of a remarkable actor.
Here's how much Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and other big tech companies generally make in sixty seconds.
You might know someone who's a glutton for punishment, but do you know someone who set out to visit every single Rainforest Café in America?
Doja Cat messaged Noah Schnapp asking him to set her up with Joseph Quinn, AKA the show's beloved Eddie Munson — and Schnapp shared her messages in a TikTok — leading to a very public, very funny mess.
Donald Trump has famously been able to wriggle out of many scandals but CNN's Chris Cillizza explains why the January 6 hearings might finally be his undoing.
Sort of a "Where's Waldo," but for apples among a sea of very apple-like birds.
A drop in crude oil prices is helping cut the cost of a tank of gas, but the relief might not last.
Jimmy Carr reflects on Sean Lock's unforgettable "Carrot in a Box" episode that completely flummoxed Jon Richardson.
For our August cover story, we chatted with Kim about her latest ventures — and the lasers she likes to catch up on once the kids are in bed.
For decades, some US firms give workers Friday afternoons off over the summer. But which workers have this luxury and will it become more common?
Half-Awake Chris kept getting woken up by his hungry feline every morning so he built "a giant cat food marble run spanning (his) entire house."
The Biden administration considered declaring a public health emergency to preserve broad access to abortion services following the US Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, but officials ultimately decided against the move, according to people familiar with the matter.
"I get off the bed and gingerly make my way to the bathroom, every step a jolt producing more and more blood… The room blurs… Then everything goes black."
Heart's signature song is hard enough to perform on an acoustic guitar, but Luna Lee takes things to the next level with a 6th century many-stringed Korean zither.
The longtime MLB reliever just entered his first competition and he crushed it. Up next? He might be done.
This week we've also got a pop-psychologist loudly refusing to delete a tweet, a cartoonist with a troubling take on mental illness and a woman who reminded a shooting victim to vote.
Greenland is one of the least understood landmasses in the world, with scientists only recently discovering a hidden world of fjords, canyons and mountains underneath its massive ice sheet.
In pursuit of money, universities and conferences are uprooting traditional rivalries and regional loyalties.
Cohen defeated a $95 million defamation lawsuit by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who said he was tricked into an humiliating television appearance that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him.