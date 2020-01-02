Recommended

LOST IN THE SNOW

2 diggs bbc.co.uk

In the dead of winter, a group of students set out on a trek into the Ural Mountains. Their frozen bodies — with inexplicable injuries — were discovered in locations that compounded the puzzle of how they died. The Dyatlov Pass mystery spawned dozens of conspiracy theories, which have endured for 60 years.

ESCAPING THE AUSTRALIAN FIRES

1 digg theintercept.com

When my family and I were still in danger, I emailed these words to a friend back home in America: "We're safe, but trapped by fires on three sides. The ocean will be our escape if necessary."