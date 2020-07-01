Kayaker Rescues A Deer That Got Swept Down The Rapids From Drowning
A kayaker was shocked to encounter a deer being caught in rapids while paddling with friends on the Candigliano River near San Marino, Italy.
A kayaker was shocked to encounter a deer being caught in rapids while paddling with friends on the Candigliano River near San Marino, Italy.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning us not to try this at home, even though it does look kinda badass.
The Murphy Ladder's marketing team brought their A game for this hilarious advertisement.
Mixed use zoning has injected liveliness to the European landscape, something that has been banned in most of the United States and Canada for a century.
Phil Jamesson can't cloak his deeply entrenched irony in this hilarious bit.
If you add up the accumulated speed cosmonaut Sergei Krivalev traveled through space, he kinda went into the future.
"Months have gone by and they both have asked about one another, even went as far as pretending they are actually playing together."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
What we've learned from the dead that could help the living.
While the coronavirus pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on brick-and-mortar retail businesses, Amazon sales have soared, and Jeff Bezos is richer than ever, with an estimated net worth of $172 billion. But how big is the company now compared with the rest of its retail competition?
We're not sure what is reality anymore after watching this.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
People say that In-N-Out burgers are the best out of all the fast food chains. These guys disagree.
This week, we've got shredded cheese wife, "I know a place," Pop Smoke's album and "form of privilege we don't talk about enough."
When a group of Black mothers in Ohio were told to wait for school integration, they started marching every day in protest. They kept going for nearly 18 months.
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II deliver great sound, block out the outside world and even support Alexa voice controls. Even better, you can pick 'em up for just $299 right now.
Not every video can be a winner, but some videos are universally loathed. Here's an animated racing graph showing the most disliked videos over the last four years.
These aren't Hillary Clinton's numbers. Biden has a wide lead because the landscape has changed.
The Fox News host's ratings have gone gangbusters, and many Republicans think he'd be a force in a Republican primary.
It seems like the motorcyclist was trying to overtake other cars when they went into the opposite lane, but we hope that both motorcyclists are not too heavily injured.
Despite limping on for another 25 seasons, the poignant "Summer of 4 Ft. 2" is the logical endpoint of Lisa Simpson's journey on the show.
In the beach towns south of Melbourne, everyone, it seems, knows someone who's been attacked.
Looking for more convenience and flexibility from your home office? Get a refurbished wireless Apple Magic Mouse 2! This responsive wireless mouse lets you scroll and click effortlessly without distraction. It's 31% off at $54.99 now.
You could watch all 201 episodes, but this guy pretty much condensed the whole show into this clip.
A kayaker was shocked to encounter a deer being caught in rapids while paddling with friends on the Candigliano River near San Marino, Italy.
Irish singer Stefan Murphy transformed the bubbly pop rap theme song to the '90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" into a Irish dirge song you'd sing while drowning your sorrows with a pint.
To the degree that the US ever built an infrastructure to contain and suppress the coronavirus, it frayed this week. Along the way, nearly every previous landmark for measuring the pandemic has been overwhelmed.
The astrology of July 4, 1776 and what it means for us today.
Trey Kennedy does an impression of every social media platform as a member of your family.
Iran, China, Russia—the gang was all here in the first half of this year. Oh, and also an unprecedented pandemic that's been a boon for hackers.
Hasan Kaval found a clever way to glide into the stratosphere without leaving the comfort of his couch.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Where do Pat Mahomes, Tony Romo, Rudy Gay, Kevin Millar, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Gonzalez stand on the infamous question?
Arizona, Florida and Texas aren't facing the same conditions as New York did in its Covid-19 outbreak.
Phil Jamesson can't cloak his deeply entrenched irony in this hilarious bit.
This is the only workout routine we'll accept.
Sucker Punch, the folks behind "Sly Cooper" and "Infamous," have a brand new open world game for the tail-end of the PS4's lifespan. Pre-order now, and get a handful of neat bonuses with the Launch Edition.
If you check in to a hotel, you're likely to find a bible in the drawer. Why are there bibles in seemingly every hotel in America?
In the mid-1990s, the sitcom star and hip-hop lightweight was simply the Fresh Prince. But with "Independence Day," he remade himself as one of the all-time best summer action heroes.
The Murphy Ladder's marketing team brought their A game for this hilarious advertisement.
Presidential vetting operations have entire teams of investigators, but for the public, when the pick is announced, the most common source for information about the person chosen is Wikipedia. And there, a war has broken out over how to talk about Harris's career.
Paul McCowns walked into an Ohio bank clutching his first paycheck from a new job at an electric company. But instead of cashing the check worth about $1,000, the teller called 911.
Can the guts of a Stretch Armstrong action figure be transformed into cotton candy? These YouTubers found out.
In leaked audio from an invite-only app, venture capitalists pondered everything they think is wrong with journalism.
From first kisses to first periods to narrowly avoided perms, inside the making of a '90s sleepover classic.
Tommie Smith reveals what it felt like to stand for something, even if it meant sacrificing everything.
The "Captain Marvel" star joins Sean Evans on Hot Ones from the comfort of her own home and discusses her new YouTube channel, her DJ skills and how Reddit jumped the shark for her.
And how to undo decades of linguistic carnage.
Mixed use zoning has injected liveliness to the European landscape, something that has been banned in most of the United States and Canada for a century.
Infertility can have a profound emotional impact on men. Why aren't more medical and mental health treatments available?
Eau de Space smells smokey and bitter and so can you.
A YouTuber surprised his then-girlfriend with this sooped-up "not-a-wheelchair." Now they're bringing them to the mainstream.
All of the author's deadly plots, plotted. (Spoilers if you look closely.)
With coronavirus cases surging in Florida, it might not be safe to send kids back to schools and daycares.
The future of the humanity is at stake, but first things first, let's deal with the awkward reality that your girlfriend is no longer your girlfriend in the future.
After decades of fighting for recognition by the IOC, surfers will finally compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Three American women are the best in the world — but only two of them can represent Team USA.
"The people in my family, as well as on investing my time in some ministry dreams that have been stirring in my heart for many years." It was a stunning declaration. This was Maya Moore, in her prime.
Ashley White captures stunning footage of a bird carrying away a massive fish.