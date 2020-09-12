How This Ordinary Girl Wound Up Becoming One Of The Biggest Memes On The Internet
Laina Morris didn't know how much Justin Bieber would irrevocably change her life.
What happens when you do sign language for the most NSFW song in the English language?
The moving fight to get health benefits for 9/11 first responders is now an upcoming documentary.
Joe Wells explains the differences between himself and his non-autistic brother.
YouTuber built a 2D version of the greedy cup siphon in our washing machines, and it's engrossing to behold.
Ask not what your country can do to you.
Here's a look at how moviemaking is different when you're making a movie with no budget, an indie budget and an industry budget.
At a meeting last year, industry leaders contradicted public claims that emissions of climate-warming methane are under control
Funny animal photos are the lifeblood of the internet, so we are all in luck that the finalists for the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced. Here are a few of our favorites.
Cave bears went extinct 15,000 years ago. Until now, our knowledge about them has been largely limited to studies of their bones and teeth. This adult bear carcass, discovered by a reindeer herder on an Arctic Island, still has its organs intact.
Andrew Camarata takes a crawler loader to drag a 12′ x 28′ shed to a new location.
As the United States heads toward the winter, the country is going round in circles, making the same conceptual errors that have plagued it since spring.
For decades, the plastic industry sold the public on an idea it knew wouldn't work: that most plastic could be and would be recycled — all while making billions selling more plastic.
The assassination of the 20th president of the United States changed history but is seldom remembered.
In New Orleans, Carrie Stuckwisch is exhausted. She's worn out from months of COVID-19 symptoms. She's tired of people not believing her. And she's weary that she and others in the Burnout Generation are starting over, yet again.
As I stand six feet apart from my masked compatriots to enter Trader Joe's, I can't shake an eerie feeling of déjà vu.
The most important video about pooping that you'll watch today.
As Danny Abrams and Cindy Smith shutter their original location of The Mermaid Inn, they reflect on the pandemic's impact on neighborhood restaurants and hope for better days in the future.
As half of duo Satan and Adam, Magee's winding career was subject of documentary on Netflix.
Following over two decades of work and his first Oscars win, we look at the best Leonardo DiCaprio movies ranked worst to best.
Kevin Jones has a snafu but still manages to sink this disc into the net from 530 feet.
This week, we've got Airbnb won't refund me for the Satanic house I stayed in, One Gotta Go, gender reveal parties, "once said" and summer fun.
You know that clip of Steve Carell from "The Office" where he's shouting "No, God! No, God, please no! No! No! Nooooooooo!" That's how I feel about Amazon's announcement that it's adding a new service to Alexa for landlords.
Evaluated on such criteria as advancement in design, efficiency and safety, here are all the cars that have been named Car of the Year by Motor Trend magazine.
Immediately after 9/11, humorists struggled with what many called "the death of irony." Then The Onion returned and showed everyone the way.
Alton Walker had a stunning realization that his dog just oozed soul.
As countries around the world invest in Biosafety Level 4 laboratories to study lethal viruses and prepare against unknown pathogens, some scientists are sounding the alarm about the potential for a catastrophic accident or attack.
In the 1990s, Microsoft wore its disdain for antitrust on its sleeve. Now, not so much.
"The train of the future" never got off the ground. Why did it fail to take off?
The University of South Carolina started with a tidy coronavirus tracking dashboard and a few manageable cases. Then things started to unravel.
For the past two decades, Disney has been hitting us over the heads with live-action remakes of their most beloved animated classics. But how do the IMDb ratings of the remakes fare against those of the original movies?
One of the most consumed drugs in the US — and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide — could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, new evidence suggests.
Here's a simulation of what would happen if 15,000 nuclear warheads went off in space.
Here's why price gouging is so common in our healthcare insurance industry.
In 2017, two Americans set off on a round-the-world bike trip. They believed people all over the world are inherently good at heart. They never made it home.
How did Canada end up becoming such a car-centric country?
In 1989, Nintendo tried to capitalize on the success of its flagship video game series by finding a TV vehicle for Mario and Luigi. What resulted was an odd and short-lived — but beloved to this day — series that blended live action and animation.
With stormchasing tours more popular than ever, our writer set out to discover why this risky pastime is once again taking off.
"I don't think anybody can record a song that bad and make it sound good. It had to sound amateurish like that."
Is there anything more awesome than little Lego men being sucked down a vortex?
Parents thought Donor 9623 was a genius who spoke four languages, not a college dropout with a criminal record.
Nintendo's lovable puffy character is pretty evil if you really think about it.
In theory, it's good to hide behind a door. You just have to pick the specific door wisely.
Cuties and Netflix are in the crosshairs of #SaveTheChildren conspiracy theorists on social media.
Don't underestimate the gravity of the situation.
The modern island of Hulhumale is taking shape 8km off the north-east coast of Malé island in the Maldives in direct response to the threat posed by inexorably rising sea levels.
Little did they know when they arrived that their presence would spark national rumors that far-left activists were starting fires across the West Coast.
