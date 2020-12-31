Unemployed Sommelier Does A Taste Test Of Everclear, And He Straight-Up Is Not Having A Good Time
A sommelier tries 190 proof ethanol alcohol — the same concentration of alcohol as the rocket fuel used to launch Alan Shepard into space.
Two dentists hear the biggest misconceptions about your teeth and explain the reality.
Patton Oswalt makes a cameo appearance in this Honest Trailer for 2020.
There is something such as having too much of a good thing.
The "Star Wars" director just pops right into this guy's random video.
Devin Stone opines why Donald Trump's pardons undermine the rule of law.
Blaze likes to do zoomies while asleep, his owner discovered.
As 2020 finally draws to a close, the Digg editorial staff looks back upon our favorite videos of the year.
A locksmith claims the Lock Picking Lawyer's videos are staged and gives him a challenge.
For years, sleep experts have held one piece of common wisdom above all else: that devices have no place in the bedroom.
Here we are, nearly a year into the pandemic, making precisely the same mistake with the vaccine.
Having access to safe water at all times is important. Whether you're roughing it in the woods or simply prepping for an emergency, having this water filter handy is absolutely worthwhile.
Deodorant companies try to trick you into thinking you're buying more deodorant than you're actually getting. Here's the most popular deodorants and how much they're ripping you off.
The gig company, like many of its peers, has seen business skyrocket during the pandemic — while exploiting workers and even failing to turn a profit.
A Wisconsin hospital worker has been fired for intentionally removing COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator - forcing the hospital to throw out more than 500 doses.
2020 was, uh, a lot. Vox helpfully compiles the moments that made 2020 memorable.
Ted Cruz's Facebook ads say he wants your help — and your money — to keep the Senate in Republican hands. But the money isn't going to Republican candidates: it's going to Cruz.
u/Musuhubber posed a question to the r/AskReddit community about their opinions about the worst legal thing and they enthusiastically obliged.
States are improvising new delivery systems and rewriting priorities as Covid-19 vaccinations are off to a tortoise-paced start.
With a deadline looming and weak interest from oil companies, the state of Alaska may step in and buy leases in the hope of reassigning them later. Some analysts saw that as a long shot.
If you've got 6 hours to kill, this hilariously low-budget fan remake of the Star Wars prequels is a labor of love.
The move all but ensures a delay in cementing President-elect Joe Biden's victory when Congress convenes next week.
This student made a horrifying realization about their class project.
She said her character on the sitcom "was molded by me, from me" and that the "values and principles" of the Kansas farm girl mirrored her own.
All that's missing is a dog or a fish they're holding up.
The most important law for online speech.
At the conclusion of a dystopian year, we look to historians, preppers, and even the heavens in search of answers: What exactly was 2020 and what happens now?
It has been wonderful and weird.
Sorry, folks: Thanks to Covid, next year won't be much more fun than this one, at least until enough vaccines arrive.
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria has come under fire for her Spanish accent despite growing up in Boston. Here's all the times Baldwin alluded to her accent in interviews.
Turn your once-ornamented tree into something scrumptious.
No fruit in the world is improved by being blended with protein powder and coconut water, argues Calla Wahlquist. But Alyx Gorman tries to prove her wrong.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has said that the proposal from Democrats had "no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."
The Senate vote on Wednesday was a major victory for Latin America's growing feminist movement, and its ripple effects are likely to be widespread.
This year saw a new age of sample-retrieval missions, protests against a telescope, an incredible visit from a dazzling comet and the "great conjunction" of Saturn and Jupiter.
Before he was in Star Wars, Isaac was in a ska band called the Blinking Underdogs.
Jørgen Brønlund's diary contained information that wasn't written on the page.
A company that offers app-based coaching laid off its mental-health coaches, then offered them their jobs back without health insurance.
DJ Earworm took a several second snippet of songs representing each year from 1970 to 2020 and it really all blends together seamlessly.
Not just the parties. Our acknowledgment of a new year must become strictly clerical.
If you just toss your holiday decorations in a box, you'll have to detangle them next Christmas. Instead, pack them neatly and simplify setup for years to come.
A new a "membership-based dating app for Jews with ridiculously high standards" is making waves in the dating app world.
Caffeine is the world's favorite psychoactive drug. Coffee connoisseur James Hoffmann breaks the chemical down, traces its scientific origins and explains why it was on the Olympic banned list between the 1980's and 2000's.
Endless growth is destroying the planet. We know how to stop it.
Given that it includes two medium pizzas, six Cinnabon mini rolls and a hunk of breadsticks, we also achieved a considerable amount of acid reflux.
The Action Lab pitted spider silk against 22-gauge steel and found out that the silk can take up to twice the amount of weight as steel.
Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, his spokesman confirmed Tuesday evening.
In a year where rave culture was forced to improvise and adapt to the times, we track how people's party and drug habits changed.
If the robot overlords are going to rise against us in the future, let them do so in style.
In other coronavirus news: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris got her shot; the pandemic has left many Americans "stuck in time."