Watch Two Cops Face An Unexpected Outcome After Killing An Unarmed Black Teen In This Gripping Horror Short
The real horror is the one that already exists in our daily lives.
Last week, Trump did an about-face on his stance on masks, saying he's "all for masks" and that his mask makes him look like the Lone Ranger. Comedian Sarah Cooper had a brilliant response to that.
To save energy and time, he built a log splitter and belt conveyor from scratch.
"The Tesla did not dodge the tire, I did. However, the autopilot gave me the time and view which allowed me to see the tire coming from the other side of the freeway. Also, the car stabilized very quickly after swerving to avoid getting hit."
This unearthed 1989 C-SPAN interview with William Lutz discussing the threat of the rise of manipulative language in politics seems more relevant than ever.
Never underestimate the force of a good crossbow.
Tom Hanks, who survived the coronavirus back in March, condemns people who refuse to do basic precautions. "I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do," the actor said.
Futon salesman Jason Padgett cared little about anything beyond partying and chasing girls, then one fateful night changed him forever.
Kanye West's Fourth of July declaration, via Tweet, that he was running for president lit the internet on fire, even as pundits were trying to discern how serious he was. Over the course of four rambling hours of interviews on Tuesday, the billionaire rapper turned sneaker mogul revealed many things.
Well, well, well, the prodigal human returns.
J-L Cauvin returns with his extraordinarily spot-on impression of Donald Trump with another hilarious bit in response to Mary Trump's tell-all book.
Workers were barely getting by before the pandemic, and the situation has only grown more desperate since then.
President Trump's niece was a family outcast. Her new book casts a cold light on the relatives she describes as dysfunctional.
Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday sued the Trump administration over its guidance not allowing foreign students to take online-only courses in the US this fall semester.
Throughout history moments of crisis have often led to moments of major change. As populations are forced to react or adapt to new circumstances, high emotions coalesce to shape new attitudes and behaviors.
Denis Shiryaev dramatically enhanced film taken in Tokyo, Japan from 1913-1915 and it looks spectacular.
Sarah Turney has tried everything over the years to find out what happened to her older sister, Alissa Turney, who disappeared without a trace in 2001.
After four contradictory results, the author gets a reading she can trust. But what's her responsibility to people without immunity? And what happens if it doesn't last?
Steak lovers will adore Otto Lite, the German Design Awardee that quickly heats and precisely cooks steakhouse caliber meat in less than 10 minutes. Get it for $200 off now at just $699.
The action thriller stars a WWE superstar — as well as a comically sinister Kelsey Grammer and Denise Richards — and involves a head-scratching mid-air casino heist.
We could watch these guys do this for hours.
We've come all this way to map a border no scientist has mapped before. We've come to find Earth's southernmost tree.
Five years ago, the flight vanished into the Indian Ocean. Officials on land know more about why than they dare to say.
The places in the United States seeing spikes in new cases per 100,000 people, as seen July 4, 2020.
Either he's overthinking this or this is the greatest mystery ever.
Protecting your skin from the sun is a worthwhile endeavor, and you don't have to compromise the planet our your personal ethics to get it done
A sprawling house or a flat? By the sea or on the hill? Here's how much space a quarter of a million dollars will get you across America.
The mood in MAGA-land: "Every shred of evidence points to a likely ass kicking."
Whether it's a zombie apocalypse or "Contagion," horror fans and the morbidly curious are better equipped to deal with a pandemic.
The Knicks and Kings may not have actually met in the 2002 NBA Finals, but that won't stop us from reliving Latrell Sprewell's heroics, inexplicable lineups, and a rom-com that also functions as a love letter to basketball.
How our reliance on mass-produced food increases the risk of pandemics.
Prior to the pandemic, Generation Z had offered the prospect that inequality in America might finally narrow, at least by some measures. Now, with economists expecting that youth will suffer the greatest coronavirus-related economic setbacks among America's workers, those hopes are dimming.
Three companies including Gate Gourmet, a global provider of airline meals, received $338 million in relief money for workers — and laid workers off anyway.
"The Volga must be our Mississippi," Hitler declared in his pursuit of Lebensraum and liquidation.
On May 12, 2020, Slack had our first significant outage in a long time. We published a summary of the incident shortly after, but this story is an interesting one, and we'd like to go into more detail on the technical issues around it.
An African grey parrot named Griffin is one surprisingly smart bird.
Response is also "speech." Without pushback, without responses and dissent, cultures stand still.
By the time coronavirus deaths start rising again, it's already too late.
New fossil discoveries and the most detailed analysis yet of Dilophosaurus have produced the first clear picture of what the crested dinosaur really looked like.
Inside the distinctive, largely unknown ideology of American policing — and how it justifies racist violence.
Its decision to carry on in the face of the pandemic has yielded a surge of deaths without sparing its economy from damage — a red flag as the United States and Britain move to lift lockdowns.
It's meant to be a comedic skit, but it also feels eerily resonant in these times.
Here's how many 9/11 Memorials it would take to equal the death toll from COVID-19 from March to July.
There may be plenty of fish in the sea, but you're the only one I want to dance with.
The press conference, in Brasilia's Alvorada Palace, was to announce that the President had tested postive for COVID-19.
A cash-strapped rancher, a virus-stricken meatpacker, an underpaid chef, a hungry engineer: The journey of a single burger during a pandemic.
All told, the Treasury Department's Paycheck Protection Program authorized $520 billion for nearly five million mostly small businesses and nonprofits. On Monday, the government released the names and some other details of recipients who were approved for $150,000 or more.
Who says you have to sweat up a storm while you're mowing your lawn? There's always an easier way out.
One man was arrested for inciting rebellion when he spread the notion that tomatoes, a symbol of Neapolitan peasant identity and a staple nourishment, were being laced with poison.
The move comes amid a rising number of coronavirus cases throughout the Americas in the last week alone.
It's going to take a lot to drag us away from this song.
From sci-fi to horror, from John Carpenter to Gus Van Sant, whatever the genre, the sun is more than capable of being the ultimate bad guy.
