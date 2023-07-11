The Good, Bad And Ugly Castles You Could Buy In America, Ranked

It's time for another look at some of Zillow's weird and wonderful homes — and this time, we're ranking the royally ridiculous castles and medieval-style abodes hiding (or rather, standing out quite conspicuously) around America.

I will say, choosing the top three for this list was one of the hardest experiences of my real estate ranking career so far — there are some really cool castles out there — but for you, Digg readers, I made the call. Think I made a horrible mistake? Tell me in the comments.

8. First up, last place

The outside of this property is decidedly castle-like, but unfortunately, that's where the fun ends. Upon (virtually) entering, I was disappointed to find a sleek interior — that means a points deduction for lack of commitment to the medieval theme — but the skylight mural is pretty special.

7. A Chicago castle

If this charming, turret-adorned home looks familiar, it might be because we've written about it before. Located in Chicago, it sticks out like a sore thumb among its neighbors (which I respect) — however as pleasing as the exterior is, the theme doesn't carry on inside, meaning it'll have to go in second-to-last place.

I'll award the house some weird points, though, for the gym-bar hybrid it's got going on in one of the rooms.

6. A very medieval home

Contrary to what @bizarrezillow says in their caption, I think this house shows admirable dedication to a very specific vision, and this will be the dream home for some special person out there (it's just not me).

5. Pure Cottagecore

This quaint little abode is found in Boothbay, Maine — and it's hard to believe it was built for humans, and not hobbits, to reside in. The house gets points for the consistent medieval decor throughout (we'll ignore the fridge) and its idyllic woodland setting.

4. An enchanting NY abode

For number four on the list, we're in Buffalo, New York. The outside of this house might not be as striking as some of the others, but the main room is giving "middle ages elite" by the shedload — loving those ceiling brackets and the two cannons just hanging out there.

The rest of the house isn't as in keeping with the theme as I'd like, but each room is still as lavish and regal as the last.

3. A fairytale home

Placing third is Castle Von Frandsen, a home so impressive we decided months back that it deserved a post of its own. It places a very close third on the list, but if I was ranking on picturesque views alone, it'd very likely be my winner.

The dining room is definitely the stand-out room of the house (I would host dinner parties every single day if I lived there), but the whole place is spectacular. From medieval chandeliers to the suit of armor standing guard, the attention to detail at Castle Von Frandsen — built by its owner and namesake Kris Frandsen — is outstanding.

2. Fit for a king

Our runner up is this magnificent castle in Rochester, Michigan, which comes complete with a moat, waterfall, drawbridge, portcullis and — according to the listing — secret rooms and passageways.

The rooms in this regal home seem to go on forever. There's five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an exceptionally grand living and dining room area and — my favorite — a Tudor-style pub.

At the time of writing, this place is still on the market — and all it'll cost you to make your medieval dream a reality is a cool $2,350,000.

1. No words

And first prize goes to... this truly wild piece of architecture. Nestled in fairytale surroundings, the majestic 450 Brickyard Road in Woodstock, Connecticut, looks straight out of a Brothers Grimm story. It's got a moat, 126-foot towers, 12 fireplaces, a grand entry hall and pretty much everything else you'd expect from a literal castle.

This property is, unfortunately, not currently on the market, but is worth an estimated $2,690,600. That's a bargain if you ask me — can you imagine hosting parties at this place?

