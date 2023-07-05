A Handful Of Zillow's Most Cursed Home Listings, Ranked

Welcome, home-browsers, to another of Digg's real estate rankings. Last time we rated swanky celeb dwellings, so it's only right that this week we go the other way and showcase some of the truly cursed homes Zillow has to offer.

Whether it's cat-heavy decor or an eerie historical attachment, each of these properties is disturbing in its own special way. So, without further ado, here's our ranking of some of Zillow's most unsettling listings.

6. Paint it black

Who lived here, exactly? A sports-loving goth? A vampire with a sense of humor? From the living room coffin to the cemetary in the backyard, you almost have to respect the owner's commitment to the theme.

[Image credit: Zillow]

5. Time for a tidy-up

Every room in this house looks like that "Name one thing in this photo" meme. There are things everywhere, in every color, all over the place. I feel a little claustrophobic just looking at these photos — how did anyone live here? Genuine question.

[Image credit: Zillow]

4. What in the name of all things holy?

This derelict old church in Ohio is creepy enough on the outside, but wait until you see the interior. I'm sure the place has a lot of potential, but there's a hell of a lot of work that needs doing — let's start by taking those disturbing little dolls out and destroying them with fire.

3. Feline a little frightened

Now, this technically isn't a Zillow listing, but it's too cursed not to include (it previously made it onto our list of the most surprising house interiors, in case you missed that).

Welcome to Catopia, where almost every inch of space is covered in cats or something feline-related. A home designed purely out of love for kittens should be cute, but this place is unsettling at best and deeply, deeply creepy at worst.

[Image credit: Realtor]

2. Cell shock

On the surface, this is a perfectly charming, if slightly dated, home. Take a walk through to the back of the building, however, and this house is the stuff of nightmares.

That's right, there's a dilapidated old jail attached to the property. This Vermont house was built way back in 1880, but the Essex County Jail only ceased operations in 1969 — meaning there were people sitting in those prison cells just 54 short years ago.

[Image credit: Zillow]

1. Dolls' house

The listing for this property provides no explanation as to why the house is filled with mannequins, and I'm not even sure I want to know.

Can you imagine all those dead eyes following you around the room? Shudder. First prize.

[Image credit: Zillow]