The Interior Of This House Defies Description, So You'll Have To Take A Look Yourself

Not too long ago, I ranked real estate listings with the most unexpected interiors, and some of them were pretty wild — but this one takes the cake.

Located in Detroit, Michigan, this three-bed, four-bath house looks relatively modest from the outside, but nothing can prepare you for the chaos that awaits inside.

The first stop on our tour is what I presume serves as the living room — although I can see no comfortable seating anywhere, and it'd be impossible to relax with light bouncing off all the shiny objects around you.

Then on to the dining room, where it seems two ghoulish little figures will be joining you for dinner.

If you thought those first rooms were an assault on the eyes, wait until you see the kitchen, which is both hideous and bizarrely at odds with the interior design we've seen so far. What better way to cook up a delicious meal than to be surrounded on all sides by bilious yellow?

This cozy little spot has very intense autumnal vibes, and what looks like carpet (?) on the ceiling. Cute!

Just imagine having a hangover in this bathroom.

Next, the master bedroom where gaudy objects appear to be placed almost at random. If you ever needed proof that there's such thing as too much bronze, it's this.

Oh look, another bathroom I'd hate to be hungover in.

With its multitude of themes and at times nauseating color palette, 450 W Grixdale, Detroit, is a lot to take in — but hang in there, because I'm saving the best bits 'til last.

This room, full of café tables and pop culture memorabilia (is that a framed photo of Matthew McConaughey I see?), is so fun. It feels like a quirky little family-run restaurant. I know I've made snarky comments all the way through this house tour, but I unironically love what they've got going on here.

Wow. I thought I was a big Elvis fan, but there's no altar to him in my home. I need to do better.

Now look inside the garage. Look! Look at what the hell is going on in here (it's mostly green). This is the part of the house that confirmed to me that I simply must know who lived here — eccentric doesn't cover it.

And if you can believe it, this isn't even every room in the property. There's more to be seen over in the listing if you're curious.

[Image credit: Zillow]