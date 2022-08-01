This Fairytale Castle Could Be Yours For The Princely Sum Of $7 Million

If you want to feel like Medieval royalty and you have a spare $7 million lying around, boy, do we have the house for you. Listed on Zillow, Castle Von Frandsen sits on 10 acres of forest land in Sagle, Idaho, and is perched above Lake Pend Oreille, the nation's fifth deepest lake. The view from the castle alone is breathtaking — but just wait until you see inside.

According to Zillow, this enchanting, 8,000-square-foot property was "hand-built from granite quarried in British Columbia and hand-chiseled to fit on site". Though the castle was only built this year by owner Kris Frandsen, I think (with my limited knowledge of Medieval castles) that he's done an excellent job of replicating a 13th-century royal abode.

The castle's interior really is a sight to behold — especially the dining room. It'd be hard for anyone to top the dinner parties you could have there.

It appears that the castle is partially unfinished, but if you've got the $7 million needed to buy the place, you can probably shell out a bit more to add all the Medieval features of your dreams. As the Zillow ad puts it, "finish to your vision."

It might be pricey, but Castle Von Frandsen is truly a home fit for a king.

Via @zillowgonewild. Photos from Zillow