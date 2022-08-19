Popular
fit for a king

This Charming Chicago Castle Could Be Yours For $669,999

Darcy Jimenez
This Charming Chicago Castle Could Be Yours For $669,999
Respect to whoever built this for following their fairytale dream.

This isn't the first time we've marveled at a castle up for grabs on Zillow, but what I love about this one is how at odds it is with its surroundings — and how little its owner must have cared.

Complete with fairytale turrets, Bridgeport castle is situated in Chicago, Illinois, and is listed on Zillow for $669,999.

bridgeport castle zillow

I enjoy the house's exterior A LOT, but I have to say I'm a little underwhelmed by the inside. It's so... normal-looking.

(Except for this room, though, which appears to be a gym and bar rolled into one.)

The five-bed, three-bath property boasts a pretty nice patio and backyard area, too.

So if you want to feel like royalty, but don't want to live miles away in a secluded woodland or isolated on all sides by a large moat, this could be the house for you.


Via @zillowgonewild. Photos via Zillow.

