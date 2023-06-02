The Guy Who Gave Mona Lisa Her Background, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include the billionaire sports team owner Mark "Narc" Cuban, a person who should be banned from food delivery apps, a basketball player who wants to know if it's ok to drink human milk and an AI artist who's helping great artists from the past reinvent their canvas.

Monday

Mark Cuban

The character: Mark Cuban, billionaire, sports team owner, part-time policeman

The plot: Cuban is a Shark and owns the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA team. His team didn't qualify for the playoffs this year, and that freed up time for him to tweet during game seven of the Heat and Celtic series (which the Heat won) with a "personal question" about pirated streams. "I'm curious how prevalent it is."

Got a personal question for everyone watching heats vs celts right now. Who is watching on a pirated stream. I'm curious how prevalent it is. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 30, 2023

I'm a fan of Cuban's long-range effort, but TBH even a Twitter poll would've been received with more kindness.

The repercussion: Cuban is an online maverick (sorry), so I want to think he knew what he was getting into with that dumb tweet. There's nothing more to see here than a few good jokes whose punchline is worth $6.5 billion.

Lol — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 1, 2023

“Who is watching on a pirated stream. I'm curious how prevalent it is.” https://t.co/U0YHDpWBTp pic.twitter.com/A6ImRyZ3i1 — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) May 30, 2023

Narc Cuban getting his cut from the FBI after tweeting this fed ass shit https://t.co/ua6BjoB843 pic.twitter.com/hzt21zwx0L — Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) May 30, 2023

Monday

Nick Huber

The character: Nick Huber, the human LinkedIn, multiple-time OMC entrant

The plot: Nick Huber. Does that name ring a bell? Well, he's been here before — not once but twice — for being Mr. Obtuse, and he's back to complete a hattrick. He fired off a tweet about HOAs, and how he hates people who don't abide by the law.

"I'll never live in a neighborhood without the rules," he tweeted after posting a picture of someone's home (rude), that had an abundance of natural greenery around it.

This is what you get without an HOA.



We have one place in our neighborhood that isn’t governed by the HOA and this is what we get as a neighbor. pic.twitter.com/wbSkrbjTmX — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) May 29, 2023

I can understand being a stickler for gardening and a lawn, but going out of your way to tweet pictures of a home that's not yours, and comment on something that doesn't affect your life is entering the boxing arena without gloves, a mouth-guard and coach. You're inviting everyone to knock you out.

The repercussion: Huber's been here before, so you know how this went down.

Complaining about a couple plants in someone’s yard when you own a sweat shop is INSANE https://t.co/hRGj1IMnOH pic.twitter.com/7JEQYqV0NM — homo la flor. (@FuckMontanaaa) May 30, 2023

do you guys ever think about how every facet of american life puts you in conflict w others. Getting mad at people's yards because they're hurting your property value. Getting mad in the parking lot at people taking spots. Getting mad on flights because https://t.co/DzIuGjG4lY — alexandra (@bigmoodenergy) May 30, 2023

Here to remind you that managed lawns are a carbon sinkhole that heat the environment similar to concrete, and provide no sanctuary for bugs or small animals. They are awful for the evnironment and artificial lawns cause soil erosion due to shallow root systems https://t.co/T18fBd3887 — sandy frizzle ☭ (@SandyFrizzle) May 30, 2023

In the X-files episode 'Arcadia' Mulder and Scully investigate a gated community where people mysteriously die if they violate the HOA so Mulders plan is to just start fucking with them as much as possible. https://t.co/rZbs6kV4D6 pic.twitter.com/TfarVhSUfM — rynn (@valarynn) June 1, 2023

Rugged Individualist Business dorks when someone else has a slightly large shrub in front of their house https://t.co/SBogOZv53q pic.twitter.com/gKaFce0muy — Zane Schacht - Voice Goblin 🐀 (@VoicesByZane) May 30, 2023

I knew I recognized that name.



This is the tomato plant math guy. Who is also an HOA simp. https://t.co/OsWk7OHoaS pic.twitter.com/xWF1W2eNdq — 🌘Tet (@Umbra_Tet) May 30, 2023

This is what you get without an HOA.



We have one place in our neighborhood that isn’t governed by the HOA and this is what we get as a neighbor. https://t.co/TAHzWRHf6U pic.twitter.com/6JMIK105Sy — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) May 31, 2023

Wednesday

Exavier Pope

The character: Exavier Pope, stickler for rules, big tattletale

The plot: Pope ordered an Uber Eats delivery and the driver got stuck and asked if Pope could transfer some money to them for gas, so they could complete the delivery.

This @UberEats Driver just asked me to CashApp him gas money to bring my food to me @Uber_Support pic.twitter.com/0HTiwX1z48 — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 31, 2023

Pope went on to call his behavior "harassment" for trying to reach him by calling five times, tweeted pictures of his name, license plate and their chat and wasn't short of saying he was going to call the cops.

Now look, is this an annoying thing that happened to Pope? Heck yes, and I would be pissed as hell too. But Pope's reaction was bereft of any compassion, not even the slightest.

The repercussion: If there's one thing Twitter is going to do without fail, it's turn into one big hater on a person who unreasonably hates. Pope had no good reason to share that incident and netizens responded with the same energy to tell him how he was being a dunce.

Hey man - you're a bad person and I hope someday you're in a similar predicament and someone acts totally inhumane and histrionic and tattletales on you over it https://t.co/PnA95x17FZ — 🔎Al🔍 (@SweatieAngle) May 31, 2023

oh it’s 100% unprofessional and a little strange to ask someone for gas money but we’re not gonna sit here and pretend like you’re not also a weirdo for how u handled this https://t.co/SDJmeogwQv — 🕸️spider-leo thee afro-arakkii🕸️ (@arakkisuperstar) June 1, 2023

good job team, it’s been a while since we had a main character so entirely morally desolate https://t.co/7qHXxjObqV — lottie (@sellottie) June 1, 2023

"911 what's your emergency?"



"I ordered food half an hour ago and now there's a man outside my house asking me to come get it. Please send help" https://t.co/wVyas8AC33 — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) May 31, 2023

calling the police on the uber driver you asked to bring you your food for bringing you your food https://t.co/hXSNp3CaFB — hottiepants (@punishedpants) May 31, 2023

me with his order if i was the driver https://t.co/fcoiH49NVX pic.twitter.com/eUs2M91Dvh — SM ♡︎ (@simmich29) June 1, 2023

this guy’s Uber downward spiral is something to behold https://t.co/fYuF2JNu5g pic.twitter.com/LEemkvANYw — Qanon Latifah (@ch1w33th3d0g) June 1, 2023

Tuesday

Josh Hart

The character: Josh Hart, pro basketball player, man curious about trying breast milk

The plot: Wednesday, Josh Hart of the New York Knicks turned to Twitter with a burning question:

Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 31, 2023

Sure, it’s a random thing to ask, and Hart gives absolutely zero context for why he’s asking it, but there are weirder things a person could do than try their partner's breast milk. Like, oh, I don’t know — regularly consume the breast milk of an entirely different species, maybe? (Yes, I am a vegan.)

The repercussion: Twitter's general response to Hart's question can be summarized as: WTF?

My brother…what the hell. I will be discussing this on The Stephen A. Smith Show today. Need a few hours to process https://t.co/ov2HCZR4Rw — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 31, 2023

The friend in question pic.twitter.com/uwBMV6PHQl — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) May 31, 2023

We’re you actually expecting a useful answer to this pic.twitter.com/YQZfB1hnvg — 💜 (@thefutxre) May 31, 2023

Friday

Kody Young

The character: Kody Young, AI guy, man who gave Mona Lisa a bigger background

The plot: The Mona Lisa by Da Vinci. The front cover album of “Abbey Road” by The Beatles. “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” by Sergio Leone. What do all of these works of art have in common? AI is trying to ruin them by "improving" them.

Kody Young, some sort of AI power user, decided to take things into his own hands and expand the horizons of art history using computers and software. He plugged into Adobe Firefly and asked it to "help fill out the background" on some famous paintings.

1. Ever wonder what the rest of the Mona Lisa looks like?



Got @Adobe Firefly to help fill out the background for me with the power of AI



Here's what the backgrounds of the most famous paintings in the world look like with AI: pic.twitter.com/2nkqESLrE9 — Kody Young / 💬 Your AI Interpreter (@heykody) May 26, 2023

People keep using AI to zoom out of images and stills to see more of what is missing, even though the artist intentionally picked that framing. It's called mise en scene folks, look it up. Colloquially known as, "hey, stop misinterpreting my creative vision."

The repercussion: The AI bubble is slowly losing steam, but this one did break a lot of people, and it's easy to understand why. No one asked for this, and the people rightly tried to put an end to this plague.

So many of these popped up and people were just not having it. Clowning on the AI, questioning what the point was, and pointing out how completely against the ethics and morals of the artists it is to even do this. It's beyond adding color to black-and-white cinema, it's destroying the artist's intent, and is downright anti-human to think robots could do art better than people. Since, you know, art is about the human condition and an AI cannot have that perspective since right now it's just mimicking what we've already done but worse.

Oh my god you picked the movie where a fundamental part of its style is that reality does not exist outside the frame. Ebert wrote a whole thing about it. You literally couldn’t have picked a more anti-art use case. https://t.co/VQ410xz7IZ — Yaz Minsky (@Yaz_Minsky) May 28, 2023

okay i actually took a look at the 'we expanded the mona lisa' thing and i'm cackling at this shit. "the mona lisa, it turns out, is part shadow/fog monster" pic.twitter.com/0lGDk1SESZ — Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) May 31, 2023

HOLY SHIT! It's crazy what Leonardo da Vinci left out of frame! https://t.co/u3TFo38Wob pic.twitter.com/6Q3Uo47aIB — Ashley Talks Comics! (@ComicGirlAshley) May 30, 2023

'Ever wonder what the rest of the Mona Lisa looks like?' https://t.co/iz9m9tQ2y5 pic.twitter.com/s5MFGeuU32 — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 30, 2023

"i used AI to generate the rest of the Abbey Road photo" ok but that is a real place you computer doofus



tech bro culture is the dumbest people alive https://t.co/teN9ZlyBDo pic.twitter.com/DyadlXbO2Q — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) May 31, 2023

I used AI to find out what Nathan Fielder's friends who were just out of frame, laughing too looked like. The results are stunning. https://t.co/RAQZbGRMJw pic.twitter.com/jLE9m6NTsd — slan 🧌 (@slandrroid) May 30, 2023

using AI to expand this shot in Fast & Furious 6 and achieve the filmmakers true vision 😌🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mv49YPMPwQ — cardinal copium (@emotionalpedant) May 30, 2023

