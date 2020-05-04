Here's A Flawless Parody Of What If 'Shark Tank' Was Applied To Your Relationship With Your Girlfriend
To try to get one's girlfriend to sign off on a wild weekend in Vegas with friends, you have to come up with a really good proposal.
You don't have to be a fan of Eminem to appreciate the skill and coordination guitarist Alexandr Misko displays here.
The vessel-mounted crane was reportedly trying to lift a 2,000-ton barge out of the water when it snapped in half.
"I had nothing but goodwill for the little guy and I was totally oblivious to any birds of prey nearby."
Baskin doesn't seem too put off by the whole thing, telling US Magazine that "it gave us a very welcome good laugh."
And can red hot steel withstand more force than, say, steel alloy at room temperature?
Oh, and have we mentioned that there's a raven at the scene that's just hanging out and calmly observing all of this unfold?
In 1993, not knowing where things would lead, Horace Burgess simply started by building a staircase, one he actually called the "Stairway to Nowhere."
Canada beat the US on coronavirus because its political system works.
The fact that a lot of journalists have to contend with the situations of working from home have elevated news bloopers last month to a whole other level.
The New York Times' report on sightings of the Japanese giant hornets (aka, Murder Hornets) in the Pacific Northwest has us revisiting Coyote Peterson's sting challenge in 2018.
In the LA suburb of San Fernando Valley, a long stretch of Van Nuys Boulevard would be packed with kids and cars from all over Southern California — the place to show off your ride.
Photos aren't very good at conveying depth perception, meaning social distance shaming via social media can be misleading.
The pool party barge is just one part of a fleet of luxury vessels and other craft the regime maintains for the Kim family.
As the long shadow of COVID-19 looms over the industry, we might step back to consider what kinds of businesses we wish to support. To ask ourselves, Who should be the real winners and losers?
Scientists are piecing together how SARS-CoV-2 operates, where it came from and what it might do next — but pressing questions remain about the source of COVID-19.
Even tattoo artists get bored of work.
To beat COVID-19 in a way that also protects our mental & financial health, we need optimism to create plans, and pessimism to create backup plans.
Nothing says "maintaining a safe distance" like threatening a bystander with a Taser, tackling him, and punching him repeatedly. Great work, NYPD.
After losing 20,000 orchids in an unseasonal frost, "extravagant" Englishman Edward James turned to his real love, surrealism, and rebuilt his garden in rock and concrete.
Pedestrians have taken over city streets, people have almost entirely stopped flying, skies are blue (even in Los Angeles!) for the first time in decades, and global CO2 emissions are on-track to drop by... about 5.5 percent.
The projections confirm the primary fear of public health experts: that a reopening of the economy will put the nation right back where it was in mid-March.
Everyone, from Halle Berry to Zoe Saldana, brought their A game to this battle royale fight video.
Hindsight definitely makes this seem pretty stupid, but then again, foresight probably should have too.
In Brian Yuzna's subversive take on the old money vs. new money trope, the rich don't eat the poor — they eat the slightly less rich.
Rebecca Black became famous for making the most disliked YouTube video in history. What happened to her and how has she moved on with her life?
A new chip in Apple's latest iPhones doesn't do much today, but lays the groundwork for future applications that haven't previously been possible
Dave Glasheen first set foot on the island in November 1993, having been wrecked financially six years earlier by the Australian securities crash.
The Wedge, a famous surf spot known for it's wedge-shaped waves, claimed a number of victims in the first few months of 2020.
This computer illustrator uses the Blender software to create a simulated environment with just one photograph of a metro station.
When you're not there, it's hard to understand the difference between "we're doing everything we can and it's not working" and "we're giving up."
Good planning requires good projections. Dissecting what the IHME model got wrong, what other models got right, and how the public and policymakers read these models is essential work in order to create the best pandemic plans possible.
I eat pancakes for breakfast every morning now. This is not because of quarantine. I started doing it well before the pandemic hit.
Much like rock skipping, it doesn't always work — but when it does work, it's really satisfying.
From Alderaan to Kijimi, Sith lords sure do love to blast planets to smithereens. So how powerful are Star Wars' doomsday weapons anyway?
One business is booming during the pandemic: dog and cat scams.
Where there's wool there's a way.
Researchers want to know if the disease is seasonal, like colds. But while heat and humidity harm the virus in the lab, that's not the same as real life.
A 42-year-old Alabama man was arrested on Thursday at Disney World's Discovery Island, telling deputies he was unaware he was trespassing. He called the island a "tropical paradise," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
A cat crashed a concert back in February.
Outdoor recreation rules are loosening in the first US city to go into COVID-19 lockdown. The stakes couldn't be much higher.
Nothing worked to ease the pain of chronic illness — until I discovered bee venom therapy. Now I've stung myself thousands of times, and found a community of people who became my closest friends.
The police car wanted to warn other drivers that there was an accident ahead, so apparently this is the way they decided to go about it.
I was biking home when you barreled into me with your car and left me to die.
Employees at a chain restaurant in Tennessee have to temperature check guests, or question them about COVID-19 symptoms, change gloves constantly, and enforce social distancing — and that's just to start.
Nathan Rabin said the trope "exists solely in the fevered imaginations of sensitive writer-directors to teach broodingly soulful young men to embrace life and its infinite mysteries and adventures."