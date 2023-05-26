The World's Unfriendliest Neighbor, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a writer who wants us to be friends with machines, a very unfriendly neighbor, a Twitter post that should have been vetted better and a comment on relationship age gaps that took Twitter by storm.

There were also some special mentions, including Bryce Dallas Howard with some bad hustle culture advice, a ridiculously poor reaction to racist fans in your stadium from a Spanish soccer team, someone who thinks adults eating jam and toast is childish, a real estate developer oblivious of how risk works when it comes to natural disasters and a guy who got owned by Andy Dufresne himself.







Wednesday

James Yu

The character: James Yu, sci-fi writer, generative writer, bad idea generator

The plot: James Yu's Twitter account was made in 2006, which automatically makes him one of the oldest accounts on the site, and it tells me that Yu's been online for much longer than most of us have. He's a writer who codes, or a coder who writes, and his latest endeavor was an "AI-tool for writing long-form stories."

Today's a big day for Sudowrite. We're launching Story Engine, an AI tool for writing long-form stories.



Our awesome team worked with hundreds of novelists for months to build the ideal interface for writers and machines to collaborate on a narrative. pic.twitter.com/kccZfkpGth — james yu (@jamesjyu) May 17, 2023

Not everyone is concerned with AI, and it's inevitable that tech like this would emerge. Yu's vision is one were writers and machines work on a narrative together, but that wasn't how people saw it.

The repercussion: While AI and its applications in content generation (for a lack of a better term) are still a contentious topic — who owns the rights, whose material is the AI learning from, and so on — it's clear that Yu's idea was not a hit among writers on Twitter. It's also not a good look when you've already been called out for being a dunce.

"I would never wish to incorporate this technology in my work at all . . . I feel like we are nearing the end of times. We humans have lost faith in ourselves." - Miyazaki on AI. https://t.co/eqbBdFNTDc pic.twitter.com/Dy64iOpLH2 — Sequoia Nagamatsu (@SequoiaN) May 18, 2023

In his short story "The Great Automatic Grammatizator" Roald Dahl tells us about a corrupt businessman and a failed writer who team up to create a "calculator" (whose function is similar to that of generative AIs) to put writers out of business and replace human creativity.

1 https://t.co/VUC1PC7Nj4 pic.twitter.com/UhbZvh2vLv — Orugario (@Orugario_) May 18, 2023

Unchecked capitalism is eating us alive, and far too many of y’all are determined to keep finding new ways to feed people to the beast. The nerve of you to announce this trash in front of bookshelves filled with books written by real authors. https://t.co/CKdzztDUOM pic.twitter.com/kRMycAviO5 — Terry J. Benton-Walker (he/him/daddy) (@tjbentonwalker) May 18, 2023

"You're not making writing better, you're just making the internet worse!" https://t.co/XcTZMHLfdR pic.twitter.com/QiRJuW8UaY — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) May 20, 2023

This is not collaboration. This is the stale average of the work of thousands of writers spit back out as content paste.



Writers don't want this. But employers will license it to justify firing writers then hiring a few back as "AI collaborators" on contract with no benefits. https://t.co/tlI0KHPSBu — Meredith Whittaker (@mer__edith) May 18, 2023

Adwait Patil







Wednesday

The Twitch Twitter account

The character: Twitch, specifically their Twitter account and whoever runs it

The plot: For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, most companies try and do something nice to acknowledge it. Twitch, the live streaming platform owned by Amazon, thought it was posting an innocent tweet or two but ended up doing something more tone deaf and racist than we could expect.

Social media posts go through multiple levels of review and for this tweet to make it live from a brand like @Twitch is fucking stupid. Do better, support #AAPI creators, and don’t post shit like this pic.twitter.com/uIoN6bO8u2 — SteveWisey (@stevewisey) May 24, 2023

Saiyans from Dragon Ball are aliens and not even humans, canonically, so while that’s the least important point I can make, still, it shows how little thought went into this entire ordeal.

The repercussion: After a day of people begging Twitch to pull the tweet and learn from their mistake, they finally deleted it. But if we're going to keep running into this same problem for any holiday or month honoring any group of people, shouldn't these companies just hire more diversely so they can stop stepping on rakes? You can Google the infamous Burger King tweet about women for International Women's Day, or a number of corporations who bungled Black History Month on social media. It shouldn't be this hard, but yet, here we are in 2023 still wondering how this stuff happens…

"Harold and Kumar" is some amazing "shit we don't have enough people on the list" — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) May 24, 2023

we have english words for “pretending to be asian when you’re not” and it’s called yellowface/brownface — sisi jiang / 姜思琪 (@six6jiang) May 24, 2023

whose your fav asian persona 🥰😍😍 hahahaa pic.twitter.com/9MURpgKkRO — Fizziberry 🏳️‍🌈 (Mommys Little Misognist) (@FizziBerry) May 25, 2023

Twitch deleted the AAPI heritage month tweet 💀 pic.twitter.com/tU3CKc9n9s — Interjace 🆒️ (@interjace) May 24, 2023

It took @Twitch nearly 24 hours to delete this tasteless and ignorant post. Not an hour, two hours, or even 8 hours: an entire day. I am morbidly curious about the meeting they had about this dumpster fire of an AAPI Heritage Month tweet (both the planning of it and aftermath) pic.twitter.com/ddNY1e3lLf — Pine Cellar (@PineCellar) May 24, 2023

Hey @Twitch good on your for deleting that ignorant tweet concerning AAPI people, during AAPI Month, no less. But are you going to publicly acknowledge the mistake, or pretend that it didn't happen? — metwic - Formerly MetricSeconds (@itmetwic) May 24, 2023

Jared Russo







Sunday

Kori aka @koribrackett

The character: @koribrackett, Twitter user, person who disapproves of certain age gaps

The plot: Last week, Twitter user @BancoHavinIt complained that people on the app make 22-year-olds feel weird for dating 19-year-olds — something that they argue isn’t a big deal. Another user, @koribrackett, quote-tweeted the post asking "wtf" 19-year-olds have in common with 20-year-olds — and in doing so, sparked a Twitter debate that lasted days.

She has since deleted the tweet, so here's a screenshot:

The repercussion: As with most lively Twitter discourse, opinions were mixed. Some people saw no issue with the age gap, while others think the three-year difference means the couple would be at vastly different stages in their lives.

Age gap discourse getting ever closer to the singularity (ie. when a single year age difference is considered creepy) pic.twitter.com/cav0xGcStn — christoph (@Halalcoholism) May 23, 2023

i’m being so real when i say if you made me speak to a 19 year old and a 22 year old and offered me one billion pounds to tell which is which i would go home penniless https://t.co/p9qPr2sJtH — bk (@uncooljerk) May 23, 2023

I’m 22, I wouldn’t be comfortable dating an 18 or 19 year old because I feel like there’s a lot of maturing and learning that happens in those years, that does not mean that every 18 year old dating a 22 year old was groomed or that the 22 year old is a predator. — avi 🐀🔆 (@ratbitebaby) May 23, 2023

19 and 22 is not that deep😭 https://t.co/EFAWBxioBI — thea (@th333a) May 22, 2023

wanting to date a 18/19 year old over the age of 22 is sociopathic to me. dont you feel like a pedophile when they cant get into the bar — ♡ (@fuitsnack) May 17, 2023

as a 22 year old, i can’t do shit w a 19 year old 😂 they can’t even get in the club like https://t.co/tcy9yoACLZ — ❤️‍🔥 (@brearechale) May 22, 2023

I would way rather teenagers think every older person that tries to get with them has nefarious intentions than for them to think older adults always have their best interest at heart when pursuing them. Sorry — Suki’s Mom (@zukosmadre) May 23, 2023

i was 19 when i met my 22 year old ex and we actually had a lot in common bc we were literally 2 grades apart, hope this helps https://t.co/i9GYTNQZrJ — carey (@brokebackstan) May 22, 2023

"what does a 19 year old have in common with a 22 year old" idk they both want to have sex — weyes crip (@bobo_circus) May 24, 2023

idk bestie i’m 22 and would never date a 19 year old that’s just me tho😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/JpvoDL5uQy — Xzia ☠︎ 🩻 (@XziaYasmin) May 23, 2023

There is something odd to me about a 21+ person being in a relationship with a teenager.



Just in my mind I wouldn’t do it but that’s just me. That’s the only instance where the 3 year age difference seems significant



So I can understand this perspective in this scenario — Ahmad🥀 (@LAdouglas_213) May 22, 2023

Darcy Jimenez







Sunday

@Rory_Breaker_

The character: Rory Breaker, Twitter guy, not your friendly neighborhood Spider Man

The plot: Breaker, whose bio reads :"I'm not here to argue, I'm here for the funny sh—t," stayed true to their word. Breaker's convictions are strong, and that's what led their tweet about neighbors, and how it's good to not know them. "What, are we supposed to have some kind of a connection because we live closer to each other?" Breaker questioned.

I’m a firm believer in NOT getting to know your neighbors. What, are we supposed to have some kind of a connection because we live closer to each other? Nah I don’t eff with people like that homie. GTFO with your nasty ass apple pie, Gertrude. — M. Night Famalam (@Rory_Breaker_) May 21, 2023

The repercussion: Did Gertrude make a scene that we don't know about? Who knows. There were people who tried to reason with Breaker, while others got their jokes off.

Your neighbours when your house is on fire https://t.co/r0vkFDS8ep pic.twitter.com/xseURwdq8R — Ben( on hiatus)🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼 (@knoxben1) May 21, 2023

Me watching the burglars at your house on my Ring camera: https://t.co/tRpb5pSXKy pic.twitter.com/K2AFNRaPkX — Wooo! Yall Smokin' Up In Here! (@RegularBlack_) May 21, 2023

I think neighbours don't have to be besties with daily tea parties (if they do it's ok), but it's great to just be cordial. You don't have to know eeeeeeverything about each other or be in each other's noses but just have a good feel on each other. It goes a long way https://t.co/PfHWnV8lKX — Kaluhi's_Kitchen (@KaluhisKitchen) May 21, 2023

Yo neighbors when yo house getting burglarized https://t.co/WV9PDZ0bs5 pic.twitter.com/tRj4GA6Qwu — Grand Moff Quale (@_qualeman91) May 21, 2023

In 2018, I had food poisoning so bad I had to be taken in an ambulance. My neighbors got into my house, CARRIED me down the stairs, (wife helped me get dressed including a pad). They take care of my cats and I used to drive their kids to school. I wish better for y’all. https://t.co/8dRfZipVqg — Harry Pottery Barn (@Kyla_Lacey) May 22, 2023

Nothing explains the downward spiral of this generation than the loss of community. https://t.co/GfEMzQgM4L — Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) May 22, 2023

One time a coworker got a call from his neighbor asking if he had hired someone to move his tv because they saw it being carried out of the house



He hadnt



This is y u get to know ur neighbors https://t.co/Az4I4NLrUY — 20 years of Arteta (@JerseyImperator) May 21, 2023

Adwait Patil







