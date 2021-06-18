Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a venture capitalist who wants young people to work on the weekends, a hustle culture guy with the worst math, someone with an eye-popping tomato money-making scheme, an NBA legend with the worst playoff strategy, two conservative pundits who opposed the Juneteenth holiday and a highly-paid journalist with a poorly received "deep-dive."

Friday

Jordan Kong

The character: Jordan Kong, venture capitalist at San Francisco firm Atomic.

The plot: On Friday, Kong argued that the best thing young people can do to kick-start their careers is to work on the weekend.

Unpopular opinion: the best thing young people can do early in their careers is to work on the weekends. — Jordan Kong (@ImNotJK) June 11, 2021

The repercussion: Kong's advice proved to be much more unpopular than she had realized, with many people strongly discouraging people from heeding her words.

do not do this or it will always be expected https://t.co/rgm6sCV1jH — beth (@bethbourdon) June 13, 2021

May this opinion stay unpopular. Amiinnnnnnn. https://t.co/cXgmbT2tG6 — Alina Amir (@alinaamir) June 13, 2021

Nope. The best thing young people can do early in their careers is to set boundaries and set time for yourself/hobbies outside of work. Burnout is real. Mistaking not working for laziness is real. Please put that Out of Office on and REST. https://t.co/VIfjHV1P8i — Joelle Thee Editor (@Joelle_o) June 14, 2021

Kong's hot take even spurred a meme where people shared other "unpopular" career advice.

Unpopular opinion: the best thing young people can do early in their careers is have wealthy parents — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) June 13, 2021

Unpopular opinion: The best thing young people can do early in their careers is to abandon their identity and start over in a coastal New England town as a mysterious but beloved local bartender — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) June 13, 2021

Unpopular opinion: the best thing young people can do early in their careers is open a portal to Hell, capture the first demon to emerge from it, consume its magic and use it to demolish your foes until you grow powerful enough to challenge Satan and crown yourself Lord of Hell https://t.co/I4AyV4F9JP — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) June 13, 2021

After being mercilessly dunked on by the internet, Kong later attempted to explain herself in a thread.

1/ I've worked countless weekends since I started my career 10+ years ago.



Just like every other poor immigrant kid who has become successful in tech. Nobody handed us anything — we had to will success. — Jordan Kong (@ImNotJK) June 14, 2021

Tuesday

Side Hustle King

The character: Side Hustle King, entrepreneur, self-described hustler, guy who reportedly "helps people make money."

The plot: On Tuesday, the Side Hustle King asked his legion of followers, "Would you rather get paid $1,000,000 right now or $50 every month for the rest of your life?" He proceeded to explain why he would choose $50 per month.

Would you rather get paid $1,000,000 right now or $50 every month for the rest of your life?



I'll take Option B.



That's what passive income is.



Find a way to make passive income, it'll change your life. — Side Hustle King 👨🏽‍💻💰 (@profitwithant) June 16, 2021

The repercussion: Side Hustle King's enthusiastic endorsement of Option B lit the internet on fire, garnering perplexed responses from investors and netizens who observed his math to be a little, uh, off.

$50/month x 12 months in a year x 80 years in a long human lifetime is $48,000



This is substantially less than $1,000,000



If your arithmetic skills are this bad I don't really trust your financial advice https://t.co/PP6kBcwtxU — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) June 16, 2021

Yikes. https://t.co/9VOBNS4GPS — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) June 16, 2021

side hustle king, sir, option B amounts to a total of $60,000 if you live to be 100 years old https://t.co/xSt3ps3caf — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) June 16, 2021

Is this supposed to be a test to find people who suck at math? https://t.co/3e9uUvfhgL — Eddy Elfenbein (@EddyElfenbein) June 17, 2021

Would you rather a million dollars now, or these three magic beans? https://t.co/QIm5ADsJlG — Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) June 16, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Reggie Miller

The character: Reggie Miller, five-time NBA All-Star, TNT sports commentator, Michael Jordan's least favorite opponent.

The plot: On Tuesday night, Miller suggested benching the Brooklyn Nets's best players for Game 6.

I'm just going to throw this out there to see what the responses will be.. If your Steve Nash and the Nets, would you sit James Harden AND Kevin Durant in Game 6 because of the heavy minutes tonight, and push all your chips to the center of table for Game 7?? — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) June 16, 2021

The repercussion: Miller's suggestion went over like a lead balloon among basketball fans on Twitter, who proceeded to roast the former Indiana Pacers star for his galaxy brain take. Miller's advice was reportedly the "worst ratio that NBA Twitter has seen in 2021."

Reggie now that would NOT be smart OG lol... — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 16, 2021

Ain't no way you typed this and pressed tweet pic.twitter.com/nah5ZGIFSV — Adebayo's Goat🔥💥🌴 (@AdebayosGoat) June 16, 2021

Mr. Miller,



With all due respect, the hell is this? — Nick Scoville (@nscoo98) June 16, 2021

tf u talking about pic.twitter.com/61dKVjaV0c — Abdi 👽 (@Abdiysl20) June 16, 2021

The Nets ultimately did not try Miller's bewildering suggestion, though they still ended up losing Game 6.

Wednesday

Nick Huber

The character: Nick Huber, startup guy, self-described tomato king.

The plot: As the discourse over the Side Hustle King's hypothetical scenario continued to reverberate throughout the week, Huber added an interesting suggestion: use the money to buy tomato plants.

You don't understand scale.



Use $50 to buy 10 tomato plants.



In 6 months you have 250 tomatoes.



Plant those into 250 plants.



6 months you have 6,250 plants.



Plant them.



6 months you have 156k tomatoes.



Plant them.



6 mo you have 3.9MM tomatoes.



Sell them for $1 each. — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) June 16, 2021

The repercussion: Huber's tomato-based get-rich-quick scheme went viral, with people characterizing it as either the most hilariously insane suggestion ever or a brilliant piece of capitalist performance art.

This is your brain on LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/u5RdOcADzL — John Weber (@johnweber94) June 17, 2021

Tell me you know literally nothing about how farming works without telling me you also know nothing about how anything in the real world works https://t.co/1SYOh9EJeO — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) June 16, 2021

when your understanding of economics comes from idle games https://t.co/OEXTzIBQVn — the twink with no name (@postingtwink) June 17, 2021

sick and tired of these rich-ass tomato farmers lording their tomato wealth over me https://t.co/NA5UFkTgef — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 17, 2021

Obviously I have been doing this gardening thing all wrong! https://t.co/AMIkNuj2BD — James Wong (@Botanygeek) June 17, 2021

Huber later contended his tweet was a joke and that he had "trolled the entire internet."

I officially trolled the entire internet today. https://t.co/rOMgRXIzua — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) June 16, 2021

Thursday (Tie)

Charlie Kirk/Candace Owens

The characters: Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder, fact-challenged pundit / Candace Owens, conservative podcaster, progenitor of ill-advised hot takes.

The plot: On Thursday, Kirk and Owens both slammed the bipartisan legislation making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery, a federal holiday.

"'Juneteenth' is an affront to the unity of July 4th," Kirk tweeted.

Owens characterized the holiday as "soooo lame" and opined that she'd be celebrating the Fourth of July only.

Lincoln knew America's founding was July 4 1776. He knew that was the day our amazing nation made a step from "ideal" to reality



"Juneteenth" is an affront to the unity of July 4th. We now have 2 summer holidays—and one of them based on race



Shame on the GOP for supporting this — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2021

Juneteenth is soooo lame.

Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation.



I'll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only.



I'm American. 🇺🇸 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 17, 2021

The repercussion: Kirk and Owens's dismissal of Juneteenth as a national holiday drew mockery across party lines. Several people dug up many of Kirk's old tweets celebrating Republicans for emancipating the slaves and observed that Donald Trump had previously trumpeted his support for it. Justin Amash called out the conservative pundit's hypocrisy, quipping, "Plot twist in the fourth act."

Plot twist in the fourth act... pic.twitter.com/tHzDCxmqzE — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 17, 2021

Others pointed out the logical inconsistencies in Owens's anti-Juneteenth argument.

Candace Owens ain't think this one through before she pressed "tweet" huh? @RealCandaceO you exposing them conservative contradictions huh? pic.twitter.com/8a2u0DTtdI — Conscious Lee (@TheConsciousLee) June 17, 2021

Candace Owens would have ratted out the Underground Railroad and turned in Harriet Tubman to the authorities. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) June 17, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Felix Salmon

The character: Felix Salmon, chief financial correspondent for Axios; erstwhile highly paid journalist at Fusion, a troubled millennial news site that shuttered.

The plot: On Thursday, Salmon tweeted that he had written a "deep dive" on "America's pandemic of unemployment fraud."

My deep dive into unemployment fraud — quite possibly the largest theft of all time. https://t.co/tJTXTjW4A0 — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) June 17, 2021

The repercussion: Salmon's tweet and "deep dive," which technically was more like a slideshow, was ratioed into oblivion by media Twitter, who found his so-called exposé on unemployment fraud flimsily sourced. Many of Salmon's former co-workers came out of the woodwork to dunk on him as well.

By deep dive he means he received a pitch from an identity tech company and just uncritically printed every false claim they made, no different from a commercial. https://t.co/JeavHzvkPw — Michael Sainato (@msainat1) June 18, 2021

this is so embarrassing https://t.co/9hBp5G2aD9 — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) June 18, 2021

Amazing reporting from a person who got paid $400,000 a year and in the year we worked together produced almost nothing, but who DID spend his days yelling loudly on the phone with his kitchen contractors. — Christina Warren (@film_girl) June 17, 2021

Come on, man. This is the kind of thing law enforcement 'experts' have been saying about street gangs for decades. It almost never pans out. pic.twitter.com/GdJzRvcNaI — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) June 17, 2021

thrilled to announce my first piece for axios: a deep dive into rude tweets — quite possibly the greatest crime of all time pic.twitter.com/zH9z7NBcKW — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) June 18, 2021

Salmon stood behind his reporting after being buried in an avalanche of quote-tweets

Fun day on the Twitters pic.twitter.com/0y9lWPsvLY — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) June 17, 2021

