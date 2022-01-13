A Guy Who Broke The Internet With A Tweet Showing His Wife Shoveling Snow, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a British journalist with a mannequin problem, a guy who maybe shouldn't have photographed his wife shoveling snow after her 12-hour night shift, a startup bro who said the best way to expand your business is to start a sweatshop and a woman who said men shouldn't cry because it turns her off.

Thursday

Isabel Oakeshott

The character: Isabel Oakeshott, British journalist, fashion police, mannequin antagonist.

The plot: On Thursday morning, Oakeshott was doing a little window shopping in the west end of London's commercial district on Regent Street when she spotted a mannequin wearing a "hideous lime green velour" at Fabletics.

"This […] is what obesity looks like," Oakeshott tweeted. "The so-called 'body positivity' movement is not 'inclusive,' it's dangerous."

This, in a Regent St fitness store, is what obesity looks like. Flabby curves highlighted in hideous lime green velour. The so-called "body positivity" movement is not "inclusive", it's dangerous. pic.twitter.com/OjWcGaYtNS — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) January 6, 2022

The repercussion: Oakeshott's condemnation of the plus-sized mannequin earned her the ire of the internet and garnered over 15,000 replies, many of which dragged the journalist for her attitudes towards heavyset figure, while others pointed out the sheer ridiculousness of getting mad at a dummy in a store window.

shawty is beefing w a mannequin https://t.co/KU1XFTpMqb — diosita (@printmomoney) January 7, 2022

This is… a mannequin of an average-sized person wearing clothes that work with their body. Tons of people have this body shape, and that's fine. "Obesity" is a body size–a calculation of weight divided by height–not a disease. And not something to be ashamed of. — Dr. Jaclyn A. Siegel (@jacasiegel) January 6, 2022

hi karen! this is from a company that i represent and love because of their outlook on body positivity! this is perfectly normal, as women come in all sizes! maybe next time think about how a mannequin like this will empower others, even if it's not catered to you, you twat ❤️ https://t.co/5cuhtDTCZR — Christina Harris (@BeautyChickee) January 8, 2022

Did you know, minding your fucking business burns a ton of calories? https://t.co/wf8YV7oHhz — IFY (@IfyNwadiwe) January 8, 2022

BREAKING: Mannequins make people fat https://t.co/INbog8BGWJ — Maintenance Phase (@MaintenancePod) January 6, 2022

But the ultimate clapback came from plus-size model Sophia Tassew, who purchased the supposedly controversial outfit in the window.

"I bought the dangerous outfit!!" Tassew tweeted, posting a selfie with a wink.

Saturday

Jon Reyes AKA 'Snow Shovel Husband'

The character: Jon Reyes, Manitoba's minister of economic development and jobs, loving husband, photographer.

The plot: On Saturday morning, Reyes photographed his wife shoveling their driveway and said, "Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast."

Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/91vahySLqO — Jon Reyes (@jonreyes204) January 8, 2022

The repercussion: Reyes's tweet got buried in an avalanche of quote-tweets, as he drew the full rage of the internet, with many declaring him the "Bean Dad" of 2022 and making numerous memes and jokes at his expense.

"her hands look like this so mine can look like this" pic.twitter.com/hUxRUfQlHe — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 9, 2022

Jon wife running on fumes shoveling snow



Jon: pic.twitter.com/lkyGWWoq2o https://t.co/9UkwWViAKB — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) January 9, 2022

Others were quick to grab the pitchforks.

He saw his wife shoveling after a 12 hr shift and his first thought was let me tweet about this lol — double entrè (@agingsloth) January 9, 2022

God bless you, Jon for being the laziest husband or the cheapest one — Jiggly (@JigglyPants44) January 8, 2022

One woman observed that he was up until the wee hours of the night tweeting about tennis, while his wife was still working.

Wait. You were up at 2:45 am watching tennis while your wife was working a 12 hr shift at a hospital during a pandemic? Then you took a picture of her shoveling your driveway from the warmth of your home? Good luck dude. I've cut people out of my life for a lot less than this. 😬 pic.twitter.com/lbjmFlffL7 — Laura B (@LauraAnnSTL) January 9, 2022

But the coup de grâce came when Reyes was bestowed a new title from a Wikipedia vandal: Minister of Shoveling Snow and Making Breakfast.

Actual Wikipedia article lmao pic.twitter.com/XrP1lybt4S — Audrey III (@CatbearSix) January 9, 2022

Reyes's wife Cynthia later rushed to his defense, tweeting, "All I wanted to do was shovel!"

All I wanted to do was shovel! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/dlGyMnZV0r — Cynthia B Reyes (@CynBReyes204) January 9, 2022

She subsequently wrote a lengthier defense of her husband's tweet, saying that people blew it way out of proportion and that she would "not be divorcing him over shoveling as many have recommended."

"As I pulled up to my driveway, I felt energy to shovel the snow that fell all night and into the morning," she explained.

"Jon heard me shoveling, it actually woke him up and he was surprised and impressed to see that I had energy after a long shift to do this, so he took a pic, made breakfast and posted, and the rest is embedded in social media history forever!"

Sunday

Nick Huber

The character: Nick Huber, startup bro, previous main character who suggested buying ten tomato plants to become a millionaire in six months.

The plot: On Sunday, Huber revealed that he had expanded his storage company from six employees to 32 by paying remote workers a pittance. "18 of them are in the Philippines and make about $5 per hour," he said.

My storage company has grown from 6 folks a year ago to 32 today.



18 of them are in the Philippines and make about $5 per hour.



A short thread on how I source and utilize overseas talent 👇 — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) January 9, 2022

The repercussion: Huber's humblebrag that his business succeeded by paying workers in Southeast Asia substandard wages earned him a thorough beating from the internet, where people called out his winning strategy of utilizing "overseas talent" as exploitation of labor.

Sweaty startup? More like sweatshop startup. https://t.co/p230vvzVTm — Tim Banks stands 5 feet, 8 inches (@elchefe) January 13, 2022

I think you misspelled "take advantage of"



You're paying them less than the minimum wage in the US. You're an American company, pay them like one. https://t.co/jDinXfr1rf — Miso Soup (@misosoup48) January 11, 2022

imagine proudly bragging about exploiting foreign workers on twitter dot com https://t.co/GGsxpHZiYk — gabb 💐 (@tegomass) January 11, 2022

Should've left colonization in the 1900s bro. https://t.co/boub5IEFtk — DOH SECRETARY FRANCISCO PUQUE (@SEMENDEM0N666) January 11, 2022

Pay people what you can, Not according to their country of residence or local economy. Pay what they're *actually* worth.



Don't be like this guy. https://t.co/BnyKUJdB0i — JAPPA (@JasperBoerstra) January 12, 2022

Huber acknowledged the criticism that began pouring in, but doubled down on his stance, apparently under the impression that people were objecting to the fact of his hiring abroad rather than to what he pays his remote workers.

Getting a lot of hate here, but these folks aren't in the trenches trying to run a business.



It's not benefits and unemployment. It's a shortage. There are way more jobs than people in America.



It's a good thing. American workers have a ton of leverage. They are doing BETTER. — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) January 10, 2022

Its a scarcity mindset if you really think hiring abroad hurts Americans.



Remote work is only going to increase here, too.



We have a lot of fully remote employees here in the states and we'll continue to hire more.



The amount of work to do is going through the roof. — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) January 10, 2022

At the time of this writing, @sweatystartup has proudly kept his account public and remained impervious to criticism.

I've decided that I'm not going to give in to the mob and go anon or lock my account.



I'll carry on as normal and pay my good friend and VA in the Philippines $5 per hour, which is 4x the minimum wage there, to block each and every one of the hateful jerks! — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) January 11, 2022

Monday

Evelyn Harlow

The character: Evelyn Harlow, a woman who proclaimed she was not turned on by men crying.

The plot: On Monday, Harlow tweeted a lengthy thread explaining why she felt men shouldn't cry because it turned her off.

while I don't want men to completely avoid it, seeing a man cry does turn me off



I'm seeing the pendulum swing from "men shouldn't cry" to "a man crying has zero effect on his attractiveness" and neither of these are true — ev is unravelling (@evelynharlow_) January 10, 2022

conversely, if a male partner cries in a situation where I think I wouldn't cry, I sense that he is not dependable in a crisis and I will be in charge of making decisions for both of us



since I have higher estrogen levels, this asks me to exert a tremendous amount of restraint — ev is unravelling (@evelynharlow_) January 10, 2022

She posited that "women are biologically wired to cry more than men."

"I should be able to trust a male partner's levelheadedness in joint decisions when I'm beside myself with grief, pregnant, in labour, sleep-deprived, sick, etc.," she tweeted. "Conversely, if a male partner cries in a situation where I think I wouldn't cry, I sense that he is not dependable in a crisis and and I will be in charge of making decisions for both of us."

The repercussion: Harlow earned a ratio of historic proportions, with most respondents mocking her treatise against men displaying emotions as an inane gender stereotype.

if a member of your family dies fellas, dont ruin "the vibe" and be devastated https://t.co/uQbIEET62R — UMO (@UMO) January 12, 2022

but what if someone stole his apes https://t.co/CVOJljfLxw — nigh eve6 (@Eve6) January 12, 2022

the counting crows guy is literally crying on all his songs and he boned the entire cast of friends — nigh eve6 (@Eve6) January 12, 2022

Fellas is it gay to experience the full spectrum of human emotion? https://t.co/cgJpFRD3rK — Smokey🇨🇷 (@SmokeAndSomno) January 11, 2022

If I can't cry, they can't poop https://t.co/6pzANjY8KG — HugS (@HugS86) January 11, 2022

I actually think it is hot and watch compilations https://t.co/TcO89jfJmG — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) January 11, 2022

Crying shouldn't make you horny. Go and give that person a hug and be there for them.



Dumbass. https://t.co/TzU9HyQMzM — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) January 11, 2022

The viral tweet even inspired InsideHook's Bonnie Stiernberg to write a critical response, saying crying doesn't make "make you any less of a man."

I did not make a thread of hot men crying (maybe one day), but I did write a little thing https://t.co/Tyld1VhMU8 — Bonnie Stiernberg (@aahrealbonsters) January 12, 2022

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included a guy who cried out "All my apes gone," and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]