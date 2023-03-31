happy trump indictment day
Trump Has Been Indicted. Here Are Twitter's Best Reactions To The News
There are some events that simply bring out the best out of the internet — Elon Musk's chaotic ownership of Twitter, or the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, to name just a couple. Now, we can add Donald Trump's indictment to the list.
Trump — who is currently under investigation over claims that he made a $130,000 "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to stop her going public about a sexual encounter between them — is the first ex-president to ever be charged with a crime.
Donald Trump is a bad person who does very bad things, so it feels good to see him finally face some kind of accountability for his actions. This sentiment is shared by a large portion of Twitter users — some of the best reactions of whom have been compiled here, for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy.
[youth pastor voice] you know who else was arrested the week before Easter?— J.R.R. Jokien 🗡️🏹🪓 (@joshcarlosjosh) March 30, 2023
Donald Trump just released this statement pic.twitter.com/AZVEYbb0aM— jordan (@JordanUhl) March 30, 2023
while i’m not a fan of donald trump, it is chilling to realize that this could happen to any one of us after livetweeting 34 consecutive crimes— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 30, 2023
melania right now pic.twitter.com/BJEk0qoSZK— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) March 30, 2023
BREAKING: Trump releases statement on indictment pic.twitter.com/qOELrndHCy— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2023
Well, that’s certainly a statement. pic.twitter.com/vjL1e6YMVM— Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) March 30, 2023
‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/lzlF3bLgKi— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2023
Not my mom ringing a cowbell in her massively GOP neighborhood to celebrate the Trump indictment 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H3EnS7YBC3— Matilda Bress (@matildabress) March 30, 2023
Fred Durst shakes hands with the former president and currently indicted Donald Trump at the 2000 MTV VMAs (2000) pic.twitter.com/DxK0OilRzL— crazy ass moments in nu metal history (@numetal_moment) March 30, 2023
Happy Trump Indictment Day pic.twitter.com/pB1QdLlL7x— Autumn Astri 🔆🍂🧋 (@AutumnOfAstri3) March 30, 2023
‘I NEED A POSTER OF RITA HAYWORTH’ pic.twitter.com/THIN4mdJyQ— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) March 30, 2023
Hard to believe that Donald Trump having sex resulted in something worse for him than Don Jr.— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2023
this man is experiencing a high not even drugs can replicate https://t.co/rMdVIVxIcn— jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023
