Trump Has Been Indicted. Here Are Twitter's Best Reactions To The News

There are some events that simply bring out the best out of the internet — Elon Musk's chaotic ownership of Twitter, or the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, to name just a couple. Now, we can add Donald Trump's indictment to the list.

Trump — who is currently under investigation over claims that he made a $130,000 "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to stop her going public about a sexual encounter between them — is the first ex-president to ever be charged with a crime.

Donald Trump is a bad person who does very bad things, so it feels good to see him finally face some kind of accountability for his actions. This sentiment is shared by a large portion of Twitter users — some of the best reactions of whom have been compiled here, for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy.

[youth pastor voice] you know who else was arrested the week before Easter? — J.R.R. Jokien 🗡️🏹🪓 (@joshcarlosjosh) March 30, 2023

Donald Trump just released this statement pic.twitter.com/AZVEYbb0aM — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 30, 2023

while i’m not a fan of donald trump, it is chilling to realize that this could happen to any one of us after livetweeting 34 consecutive crimes — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 30, 2023

melania right now pic.twitter.com/BJEk0qoSZK — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) March 30, 2023

BREAKING: Trump releases statement on indictment pic.twitter.com/qOELrndHCy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2023

‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/lzlF3bLgKi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2023

Not my mom ringing a cowbell in her massively GOP neighborhood to celebrate the Trump indictment 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H3EnS7YBC3 — Matilda Bress (@matildabress) March 30, 2023

Fred Durst shakes hands with the former president and currently indicted Donald Trump at the 2000 MTV VMAs (2000) pic.twitter.com/DxK0OilRzL — crazy ass moments in nu metal history (@numetal_moment) March 30, 2023

Happy Trump Indictment Day pic.twitter.com/pB1QdLlL7x — Autumn Astri 🔆🍂🧋 (@AutumnOfAstri3) March 30, 2023

‘I NEED A POSTER OF RITA HAYWORTH’ pic.twitter.com/THIN4mdJyQ — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) March 30, 2023

Hard to believe that Donald Trump having sex resulted in something worse for him than Don Jr. — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2023

this man is experiencing a high not even drugs can replicate https://t.co/rMdVIVxIcn — jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) March 30, 2023

