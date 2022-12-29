Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

the power of memes

Elon Musk's Ugly Twitter Views Will Soon Be Optional. Here Are Some Of The Reactions That May Have Forced His Hand

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Elon Musk's Ugly Twitter Views Will Soon Be Optional. Here Are Some Of The Reactions That May Have Forced His Hand
Twitter users made it very clear that they weren't happy with the new view count feature.
· 229 reads

Last week, Twitter — helmed by rich idiot Elon Musk — introduced view counts, allowing people to see how many times a tweet has, you guessed it, been viewed. People were unhappy for a couple of good reasons.

Firstly, it looks terrible. See below for examples:



Secondly, no one who doesn’t have a million followers wants to see how many views their tweet got before receiving zero interactions. Seriously, what purpose does this serve beyond making people feel bad and/or reluctant to tweet?

Twitter users communicated their displeasure at Elon Musk’s latest bad decision in the way they know best: memes. And it appears the complaints worked; view counts will be optional soon. Good work, guys.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories