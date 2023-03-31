special treatment?
What Will Actually Happen When Trump Turns Himself In?
Donald Trump was indicted Thursday, with charges likely linked to the alleged $130,000 bribe he paid porn star Stormy Daniel to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter they had. For the most part, the former president will be treated like any other defendant — but there will be some key differences.
Key Details
- Trump is expected to surrender to authorities next week. There will probably be a mugshot, fingerprinting and DNA cheek-swabbing before he enters a plea before a judge.
- The indictment will likely list low-level felony charges related to the falsification of documents. These charges can carry a maximum of four years in prison, but a judge could hand out sentence as lenient as zero jail time plus probation.
- Trump may not even be arrested; he could well be arraigned without having spent any time in custody.
So, here you have it....
A ONE TERM, TWICE IMPEACHED, CRIMINALLY INDICTED ex-President who once held the key to the entire NUCLEAR ARSENAL of the United States of America!
If this doesn't raise your eyebrows and make you extremely nervous, then frankly, YOU NEED HELP !
Payback is a bitch, eh Donnie !
It's all about ACCOUNTABILITY....and it's about DAMN TIME !