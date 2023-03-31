Popular
trump under arrest

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via bbc.co.uk
Donald Trump Becomes First Former US President To Face Criminal Charges
Trump's arrest comes as New York prosecutors investigate an alleged bribe paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The Lede

Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday, making him the first US president to ever be indicted in criminal proceedings. While the specific charge is not known, the grand jury's investigation is focused on a $130,000 "hush money" payment allegedly made to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump.

Key Details

  • Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, where he will be asked to enter a plea, his lawyer has said.
  • The former president described the arrest as "political persecution," while supporters have gathered outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

