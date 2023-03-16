Silicon Valley Bank Going Under, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a fashion hot take, an NYC phenomenon that was extrapolated by a worldwide audience, a clown study from the BBC and Silicon Valley's favorite bank imploding.

4. Modest clothing yet every guy looks

The meme

Musk wants Twitter to be the one-stop-shop for the world's intellectuals, and I'm happy to report that we are on our way there. A terrible conservative figure lamented about how society has lost its classy attractiveness. The original video wasn't his and I'm not sure what this take achieves. Fortunately the sentiment works when you make a joke out of it, and luckily Twitter caught on.

Modest clothing yet every guy looks. Is there something attractive to being classy that society has lost?

pic.twitter.com/aSkJIWt9hz — E (@ElijahSchaffer) March 14, 2023

Examples

Modest clothing yet every woman looks. Is there something attractive to being classy that society has lost? pic.twitter.com/BhuXeOmjRQ — derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 15, 2023

Modest clothing yet every guy looks https://t.co/ZHjepOQhYY pic.twitter.com/Q55aBTIyXN — Ted McCormick (@mccormick_ted) March 15, 2023

Modest clothing yet every guy looks. Is there something attractive to being classy that society has lost? pic.twitter.com/HlFejB5PC2 — audrey horne (@credenzaclear2) March 15, 2023

3. Gay and religiously traumatized

The meme

Everyday people on the Internet remind each other that New York City isn't the center of the universe, but a hyperlocal meme pops up with millions of views and it makes us wonder — is NYC really the center of the universe?

@kornbIuth tweeted a picture of Broadway Junction, a location in Central Brooklyn. The location is a conduit to inner Brooklyn and the inference was that if you've made memories in this location, like OP's specific interpretation, then it's worth realizing that you're not the only one. Of course, the sentiment can be transposed to other contexts, and that's exactly what Twitter did.

Examples

you have to be a whole other level of gay and religiously traumatized to recognize this location pic.twitter.com/26yu7s6yvg — kristen (@kornbIuth) March 7, 2023

you have to be a whole other level of gay and religiously traumatized to recognize this location pic.twitter.com/YI9x8IHTwJ — 💥 (@fish18277) March 9, 2023

you have to be a whole other level of gay and religiously traumatized to recognize this location pic.twitter.com/xYGy5T9NYR — mini ross ミ☆ (@supahross) March 8, 2023

you have to be a whole other level of gay and religiously traumatized to recognize this location pic.twitter.com/toYb3Y6Zhn — brock | religiously traumatized (@sunbleachflies_) March 5, 2023

you have to be a whole other level of gay and religiously traumatized to recognize this location pic.twitter.com/9Ypp48hUy8 — vana. 🪞 (@animalofregrets) March 8, 2023

you have to be a whole nother level of gay and religiously traumatized to recognize this location pic.twitter.com/pepJrNYRRo — daily iwaizumi ♡ (@dailyhajime) March 9, 2023

you have to be a whole other level of gay and religiously traumatized to recognize this location pic.twitter.com/9EQP1kPa6t — sue sylvester’s change purse (@mescalmonteith) March 7, 2023

you have to be a whole other level of gay and traumatized to recognize this location pic.twitter.com/AjKlqj6vg1 — fer 🌼🦮 (@murdersub) March 8, 2023

2. BBC's Pandemic Tweet

The meme

The BBC tweeted out an article they wrote about the COVID pandemic. BMJ research suggested that the mental health crisis we all went through during the lockdowns was “minimal,” and while I cannot argue with science, I think I can speak for everyone when I say that sounds... wrong.

there was a week when we all got really into sea shanties https://t.co/74FuV6vRW0 — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) March 9, 2023

Thus started the trend of people quote tweeting that article with examples of them losing their minds in 2020 and 2021. Hell, even I shaved my head multiple times and got super into editing videos. My mom baked bread. We all went bananas.

Twitter soon attached a statement underneath the article saying that their use of the word “minimal” may be misleading, as “the article states that the cited study does not focus on those most likely to be affected.” YA THINK?

Examples

every QT of this headline is like https://t.co/AOnTvcoBRs pic.twitter.com/YlMgWoL24Y — jon 🪩✨🏴 (@jon_speaks_) March 11, 2023

ratatouille the tiktok musical was an entire thing https://t.co/pZKrkLcfbW — marisa ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) March 11, 2023

I watched all 6 seasons of Glee. Even the New York years https://t.co/1m55jOvluL — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) March 10, 2023

I got divorced on Zoom https://t.co/VwTyH50PVk — Josh (@joshnorthsouth) March 12, 2023

Had a birthday party for the dishwasher https://t.co/FX6Qp3clEB pic.twitter.com/ahri7GTRM7 — Evie Ebert (@ohevie) March 11, 2023

dude people based their entire days on whether a dog could stand up or not (rest in peace you icon) https://t.co/fFIsSeOlyd — daniel (@sunshinegr3y) March 11, 2023

i painted my eyelids so i could sleep during class and look awake https://t.co/muPizgNb66 pic.twitter.com/LgVyclPV7s — maia (@maialuders) March 11, 2023

1. Silicon Valley Bank

The meme

Silicon Valley Bank, a key lender to US tech startups and once the US’ sixteenth-biggest bank, collapsed last week in chaos that has dragged on some of America’s biggest banks (we’ve explained what happened in more detail here and here). The past week’s dramatic events, as well as the fact the US government has promised to guarantee all deposit accounts at SVB, have — obviously — been thoroughly memed on Twitter.

Examples

the libertarianism leaving VC’s bodies when their banks default pic.twitter.com/6rdfLLAidO — parker lyons (@tweetsbyparker) March 11, 2023

Everyone with student loan debt right now: pic.twitter.com/NH1UOIv2MQ — Dígame Concejal (@RSGAT) March 13, 2023

Doing some journalism pic.twitter.com/en4kKEuBiH — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) March 13, 2023

The Fed trying to control the SVB situation before the market open pic.twitter.com/N4vIAFKVls — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) March 12, 2023

SVB depositors on Friday vs. SVB depositors today pic.twitter.com/QDxOHxQAsO — litquidity (@litcapital) March 12, 2023

“The name of the company is Silicon Valley Bank. It’s a cutting edge bank based in, you guessed it, Silicon Valley, the innovation capital of the world. It’s currently trading at a deep discount due to a silly little mistake of going balls deep in 1.87% 10 year t-bills” pic.twitter.com/he4xt9TO46 — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) March 10, 2023

Startup: “All our money is in SVB we can’t make payroll next week”



FDIC: pic.twitter.com/63rmfYP2sw — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) March 11, 2023

You're thinking of this place all wrong. As if I had your money back in a safe. Your money's not here. Your money is in Adam Neumann's crypto climate project, in social media networks with 15 users, in a16z's 200th B2B Saas startup, and in 100 other unprofitable tech companies! pic.twitter.com/9v0uu5uD62 — Joey Politano 🏳️‍🌈 (@JosephPolitano) March 9, 2023

How did Silicon Valley Bank fail? I ask the CEO in this exclusive: pic.twitter.com/gsdTkqEJeP — Jeffro (@Statholesports) March 10, 2023

can they do this pic.twitter.com/ZK1tV6OpTu — I Think You Should Leave memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) March 13, 2023

