Silicon Valley Bank Going Under, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Venture Capitalists' favorite bank tanked, a hyperlocal NYC meme that touches a global nerve, a study suggesting that there wasn't a mental health crisis during the pandemic and more.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a fashion hot take, an NYC phenomenon that was extrapolated by a worldwide audience, a clown study from the BBC and Silicon Valley's favorite bank imploding.


4. Modest clothing yet every guy looks

The meme

Musk wants Twitter to be the one-stop-shop for the world's intellectuals, and I'm happy to report that we are on our way there. A terrible conservative figure lamented about how society has lost its classy attractiveness. The original video wasn't his and I'm not sure what this take achieves. Fortunately the sentiment works when you make a joke out of it, and luckily Twitter caught on.



Examples


3. Gay and religiously traumatized

The meme

Everyday people on the Internet remind each other that New York City isn't the center of the universe, but a hyperlocal meme pops up with millions of views and it makes us wonder — is NYC really the center of the universe?

@kornbIuth tweeted a picture of Broadway Junction, a location in Central Brooklyn. The location is a conduit to inner Brooklyn and the inference was that if you've made memories in this location, like OP's specific interpretation, then it's worth realizing that you're not the only one. Of course, the sentiment can be transposed to other contexts, and that's exactly what Twitter did.


Examples


2. BBC's Pandemic Tweet

The meme

The BBC tweeted out an article they wrote about the COVID pandemic. BMJ research suggested that the mental health crisis we all went through during the lockdowns was “minimal,” and while I cannot argue with science, I think I can speak for everyone when I say that sounds... wrong.


Thus started the trend of people quote tweeting that article with examples of them losing their minds in 2020 and 2021. Hell, even I shaved my head multiple times and got super into editing videos. My mom baked bread. We all went bananas.

Twitter soon attached a statement underneath the article saying that their use of the word “minimal” may be misleading, as “the article states that the cited study does not focus on those most likely to be affected.” YA THINK?


Examples


1. Silicon Valley Bank

The meme

Silicon Valley Bank, a key lender to US tech startups and once the US’ sixteenth-biggest bank, collapsed last week in chaos that has dragged on some of America’s biggest banks (we’ve explained what happened in more detail here and here). The past week’s dramatic events, as well as the fact the US government has promised to guarantee all deposit accounts at SVB, have — obviously — been thoroughly memed on Twitter.


Examples


And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked,” where we ranked "Succession," MrBeast and Elon Musk memes.


Comments

