America's Best Spots For Fine Dining, Ranked

If you're looking for Michelin-starred food, these are the cities to head to.
More than 200 restaurants across the US hold Michelin stars, the highest badge of honor an eatery could wear — and one that indicates high-quality ingredients, great technique, top-tier chefs and more.

Some cities in America are home to more Michelin-standard restaurants than others, and Statista has ranked the cities with the highest number to reveal the country's top spots for fine dining.


Infographic: The U.S. Fine Dining Capitals | Statista


New York City takes first place on the list, with 72 restaurants holding at least one Michelin star. Next is the San Francisco Bay Area, home to 38 Michelin-starred joints and Greater Los Angeles comes third with a total of 28.



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Kyle Head]

