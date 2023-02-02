America's Best Spots For Fine Dining, Ranked

More than 200 restaurants across the US hold Michelin stars, the highest badge of honor an eatery could wear — and one that indicates high-quality ingredients, great technique, top-tier chefs and more.

Some cities in America are home to more Michelin-standard restaurants than others, and Statista has ranked the cities with the highest number to reveal the country's top spots for fine dining.

New York City takes first place on the list, with 72 restaurants holding at least one Michelin star. Next is the San Francisco Bay Area, home to 38 Michelin-starred joints and Greater Los Angeles comes third with a total of 28.







Via Statista.

[Image credit: Kyle Head]