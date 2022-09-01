Popular
America's 50 Most Popular Fast Food Chains, Ranked

Where does your favorite restaurant place on this list of America's most-loved?

It's no secret that the US loves fast food, but which of its many brands are the most popular? Visual Capitalist used a ranking by Quick Service Restaurant Magazine to illustrate America's top 50 fast food chains by 2021 systemwide sales.


Key Findings

  • Perhaps unsurprisingly, McDonald's ranks first on the list, with 2021 sales totalling a whopping $46 billion dollars.
  • In second is Starbucks, racking up $24.3 billion dollars last year.
  • The third most popular fast food restaurant is Chick-Fil-A, which made $16.7 billion.
  • Taco Bell is America's fourth favorite, with $12.6 billion in total sales for 2021.


Via Visual Capitalist.

