America's 50 Most Popular Fast Food Chains, Ranked
It's no secret that the US loves fast food, but which of its many brands are the most popular? Visual Capitalist used a ranking by Quick Service Restaurant Magazine to illustrate America's top 50 fast food chains by 2021 systemwide sales.
Key Findings
- Perhaps unsurprisingly, McDonald's ranks first on the list, with 2021 sales totalling a whopping $46 billion dollars.
- In second is Starbucks, racking up $24.3 billion dollars last year.
- The third most popular fast food restaurant is Chick-Fil-A, which made $16.7 billion.
- Taco Bell is America's fourth favorite, with $12.6 billion in total sales for 2021.
Via Visual Capitalist.