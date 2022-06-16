YOU'RE WELCOME
The Cheapest Michelin-Starred Restaurants You Can Eat At
The Lede
Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best dining options in the world. Restaurants on the Michelin list are at the forefront of food innovation and come with a lot of recommendations. Here are the cheapest Michelin-starred establishments that you can try out.
Key Details
- Five out of the 11 cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants are in Asia.
- King's Joy in Beijing, China, is the cheapest restaurant on the list, where the menu costs $110.
- Two other restaurants have menus priced under $150: Lung King Heen ($126) in Hong Kong and Nakashima ($142) in Hiroshima, Japan.
- European menus on the list include: Restaurant Überfahrt in Rottach-Egern, Germany, Dal Pescatore and Reale in Italy, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester in London and Kei in Paris.