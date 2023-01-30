Popular
The World's Most Picturesque Restaurants, According To TripAdvisor Comments

The World's Most Picturesque Restaurants, According To TripAdvisor Comments
Why not enjoy a great meal and soak in a spectacular view?
Brittany Mendez combed through hundreds of global restaurant reviews to determine which spots had the most picturesque views. The search scanned through 126 restaurants around the world and every US state and is based on data collected in March 2022.


Key Takeaways

  • It's no surprise that nine of the top ten most picturesque restaurants in the world are located near water, in places like Paia (HI), Key West (FL) and Jimbaran, Bali.

  • The only restaurant in the top 10 not near any body of water is the Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill in Sedona, Arizona.

  • Bazaar Caf in Marrakech, Panorama Restaurant & Bar in Dubrovnik, Lofaki in Kos Town, Monal is Islamabad, Mudbrick Vineyard & Restaurant in Oneroa, are some spots with great views to consider during your next trip around the world.


most beautiful restaurant usa states


most beautiful restaurant world map



Via Hawaiianislands.com.

