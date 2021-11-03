This Inexplicable Thing Always Happens To A TikToker When They Want To Drink Water
How did this happen? We haven't the foggiest clue.
[Via TikTok]
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It's a futuristic idea — but the term's origin actually comes from the past. Almost 30 years ago, in fact.
Here's a breakdown of how Ryan Crouser proved he was the greatest competitor of all-time in men's shot put.
As a new resident, you should be aware that the physical strain created by this combination of sky-high and extra skinny produces the following unique (we like to think of them as "exclusive") conditions within this building.
And even more attendees of the rally that turned into the Capitol riot will likely be on the ballot in 2022.
Scottish sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter once again charms us with a video featuring Olive and Mabel.
A viral thread on r/AskReddit asked which heavily hyped products are way overpriced for what you actually get and there were quite a few enlightening responses.
The surprisingly simple science behind how to become a genius.
You better make sure you have your hands up to discourage it when the emu charges.
The Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and must miss 10 days, meaning he can't play against the Chiefs. Here's why.
When Elijah Wood tweeted proudly about his ownership of a new NFT on October 27, it seemed like nothing out of the ordinary.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Conservative pundit Dave Rubin recently became a Trending Topic for getting the definition of Occam's Razor wrong, but it wasn't the first time he's goofed on using various phrases.
Am I having a good day? Why don't you check the octopus, Stephen?!
Careful not to trip on your way out.
Chili pepper seeds were brought to the International Space Station in June, and astronauts ate the crops on Friday.
Disneyland guests didn't know what they were in for when they stepped into the idling boats at the entrance of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction on Sunday night.
The New York Times meticulously reconstructed the events of how the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting unfolded.
"I haven't seen one non-white person since I got here and I'm scared."
This week we have the best dentist in the world, a biker jacket we desperately need and a cursed group of world leaders who really need to get their act together.
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
"Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev is alive and well, despite this unbelievably popular Google question.
Algorithms that zero in on solutions to optimization problems are the beating heart of machine reasoning. New results reveal surprising limits.
We don't know if this billionaire is actually human, but we do know what they look like in the wild.
A blaster fight between stormtroopers and droids never felt this exciting or emotional.
Autumn is here, and everyone's decorating with amber-tinted leaves and pumpkins. But just because the color orange is in season, doesn't mean everyone's splashing their walls with it. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
"This is like Linus waiting for The Great Pumpkin but without the charm," Kimmel quipped.
"I lost a friend … the father of two small children, who fell asleep behind the wheel after pulling too many hours on set," Cathy Scorsese says.
Made with an incredible saffron extract and a blend of other ultra-chill ingredients, these gummies can help you wind down after a busy day.
Merriam-Webster added 455 terms to the dictionary in October 2021. Notable entries include "dad bod," "super-spreader," and "fluffernutter."
After a grueling round of interviews Ann Hiatt was hired on the spot by Jeff Bezos after she answered two questions the founder had.
The midterms are still a year away, but this is one ominous sign among several for the party.
There's something about American nature shows that feel a bit extra.
It's not merely Pete Davidson's New York, it's Pete Davidson's America
— and we're all just living in it.
Somewhat miraculously, the driver seemed to be okay.
The truck killing bridge strikes again, this time ripping off the top of this truck.
We read your suggestions and held a Twitter poll of four popular options: Jiangnan shipyard in China, Al Watiyah Airbase in Libya, the US military base on Diego Garcia and the La Palma volcano in Spain's Canary Islands.
The internet all gave a collective "excuse me?" when the premise of "The Love Trap" was shown. And we all hope they have insurance.
Attendees gathered at the DoubleTree Hilton for a "Meet a Billionaire" event that fell many hundreds of million dollars short.
Lucas O'Neil gives a hilarious overview of how our phones are depression sticks.
If ever a future baseball fan needs a reminder of the randomness inherent in the sport's postseason, if ever they want a prototypical example of playoff strangeness, they need look no further than the story of this 2021 Atlanta club.
The official tally of five million is a huge undercount.
Uncle Roger watches in horror as Rachael Ray attempts to cook pho.
Enterprise tech providers are marketing their software as magical solutions for hybrid work. Their customers haven't decided on a winner yet.
You might be asking "Why have a yodeling pickle?" But we challenge you to think outside the box. Instead, ask "Why don't I already have a yodeling pickle?"
The story behind the fugitive businessman Jho Low, alleged perpetrator of the largest thefts in history, and his bizarre Hollywood connection.
Semi-animated Netflix documentary short reveals the secret story of the Jewish soldiers who watched over prisoners of war on US soil.