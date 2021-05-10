Picks Video Long Reads Tech
FROM WEST VIRGINIA TO NORTH DAKOTA

The demographics data looks different in each state. These are the top 10 states that have the highest percentage of white people.

@iamsambrum

Whitest states in the USA #white #usa #states #foryou #fyp #sambrum

♬ original sound – Sambrum

And here are figures from World Population Review that shows which states have the highest percentage of white people:

  1. West Virginia (97.39%)
  2. Vermont (96.24%)
  3. Maine (95.07%)
  4. Wyoming (93.92%)
  5. New Hampshire (93.18%)
  6. Iowa (91.16%)
  7. Montana (88.51%)
  8. Kentucky (88.42%)
  9. Nebraska (87.71%)
  10. North Dakota (87.49%)


[Via TikTok]

