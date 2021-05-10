Here Are The Top 10 'Whitest' States In The US
The demographics data looks different in each state. These are the top 10 states that have the highest percentage of white people.
And here are figures from World Population Review that shows which states have the highest percentage of white people:
- West Virginia (97.39%)
- Vermont (96.24%)
- Maine (95.07%)
- Wyoming (93.92%)
- New Hampshire (93.18%)
- Iowa (91.16%)
- Montana (88.51%)
- Kentucky (88.42%)
- Nebraska (87.71%)
- North Dakota (87.49%)
[Via TikTok]