The Winners Of The 2021 iPhone Photography Awards Prove You Don't Need A DLSR Camera To Take A Remarkable Photo

The winners of the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) were recently announced, and serve as a testament to the extraordinary capacity of an Apple device to take a photo that takes your breath away. The competition evaluated photos taken around the world by any iPhone or iPad. According to the organizers, "the winning images all glimpse moments of beauty, hope and the endurance of the human spirit."
Here are a few of our favorite entries from the photography contest with captions provided by the IPPAWARDS.
Grand Prize Winner.
"Two rugged shepherds traverse an equally rugged industrial landscape, bearing a pair of lambs in their arms. The grit of the men and the bleakness of their environment are a moving contrast to the hope and innocence of the lambs in their care."
Photographer of the Year Award.
"A man and his horse commune in an empty landscape, offering each other comfort and soft words."
Second Place, Photographer of the Year Award.
"An astronaut traversing a desolate Martian-esque landscape, sparking questions about our relationship to worlds beyond our own."
Third Place, Photographer of the Year Award.
"A portrait of a young girl aloft and weightless in a pool of light on her Los Angeles sidewalk."
Though health officials have said this year that they expected vaccines to allow us to move freely indoors without masks, the CDC is reversing its position in light of breakthrough infections of COVID-19.
"This is how I'm going to die, defending this entrance," Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell recalled thinking, testifying at the emotional opening hearing of the congressional panel investigating the violent January 6 Capitol insurrection.
The Federal Reserve chair, always on the look-out for signs of inflation, might want to drop by Manhattan's Upper East Side, where a $200 plate of french fries stretches the definition of haute cuisine.