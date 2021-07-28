The Winners Of The 2021 iPhone Photography Awards Prove You Don't Need A DLSR Camera To Take A Remarkable Photo

The winners of the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) were recently announced, and serve as a testament to the extraordinary capacity of an Apple device to take a photo that takes your breath away. The competition evaluated photos taken around the world by any iPhone or iPad. According to the organizers, "the winning images all glimpse moments of beauty, hope and the endurance of the human spirit."

Here are a few of our favorite entries from the photography contest with captions provided by the IPPAWARDS.

Grand Prize Winner.

Grand Prize Winner. "Transylvanian Shepherds." Transylvania. Shot on iPhone 7. Istvan Kerekes/IPPAWARDS.

"Two rugged shepherds traverse an equally rugged industrial landscape, bearing a pair of lambs in their arms. The grit of the men and the bleakness of their environment are a moving contrast to the hope and innocence of the lambs in their care."

Photographer of the Year Award.

Photographer of the Year Award. "Bonding." Azerbaijan. Shot on an iPhone X. Sharan Shetty/IPPAWARDS.

"A man and his horse commune in an empty landscape, offering each other comfort and soft words."

Second Place, Photographer of the Year Award.

Second Place, Photographer of the Year Award. "A walk on Mars." Qinghai, China. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max. Dan Liu/IPPAWARDS.

"An astronaut traversing a desolate Martian-esque landscape, sparking questions about our relationship to worlds beyond our own."

Third Place, Photographer of the Year Award.

Third Place, Photographer of the Year Award. "Walking On Air." Shot on iPhone X, Los Angeles, California. Jeff Rayner/IPPAWARDS

"A portrait of a young girl aloft and weightless in a pool of light on her Los Angeles sidewalk."

First Place, People.

First Place, People. "Black Summer Blue Montaigne." Sydney, Australia. Shot on an iPhone X. Christian Horgan/IPPAwards.

First Place, Abstract.

First Place, Abstract. "Untitled." Queensland, Australia. Shot on an iPhone 11 Pro. Glenn Homann/IPPAWARDS.

First Place, Animals.

First Place, Animals. "Strike A Pose." Nieuwerkerk aan den IJssel, Netherlands. Shot on an iPhone 11 Pro Max. Laila Bakker/IPPA.

First Place, Nature.

First Place, Nature. "Pondering the Positives." Australia. Shot on an iPhone X. Perth, Australia. Christian Horgan/IPPAWARDS.

First Place, Architecture.

First Place, Architecture. "Candy." Shanghai, China. Shot on an iPhone 8 Plus. Yuexiang Wang/IPPAWARDS.

First Place, City Life.

First Place, City Life. "Untitled." Manhattan, New York. Shot on an iPhone X. Liz Huang/IPPAWARDS.

First Place, Still Life.

FIrst place, Still Life. "Sweet." Shanghai, China. Shot on an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Kunkun Liu/IPPAWARDS.



[See more of the winners at IPPAWARDS]