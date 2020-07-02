Have you wondered if the world's richest people all lined up, who'd you be closest to in terms of wealth?

In a line of billionaires, you'd be closer to Oprah, Kanye West and Steven Spielberg than they'd be to Jeff Bezos. Granted, the world's richest hold an absurd amount of wealth in totality, but Jeff Bezos is clearly on a planet all by himself.

This chart is based on the Weber-Fechner law. Reddit user Antovigo who made it points out: "Musk has hundreds of thousands times more money than you, and only three times less money than Bezos. Since three is smaller than hundreds of thousands, you intuitively estimate that Musk is closer to Bezos than to you." For a full-sized image of the chart, see here.

According to the graph, the wealth of Paul McCartney, Kanye West, Madonna, Eminem and Justin Bieber look like they're just a stone's throw away from a person with a net worth of $0, compared to the gap between their wealth and Bezos's.

Oprah, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Donald Trump and J.K Rowling form a small huddle not too far away.

Just under halfway between us and Bezos are his tech mogul contemporaries. Elon Musk is a few spots behind former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who stands right behind Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.



[Via Reddit]