As the United States continues to weather the recession spawned by the coronavirus pandemic, it's important to remember that cities are the lifeblood of the country's economic health.

Raul Amoros, from personal finance site HowMuch.net, crunched the numbers from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and discovered that the majority of the economic output in America is concentrated around its largest cities. Amoros put together this eye-popping 3D chart, mapping out the geography of the American economy.

Immediately evident from Amoros's data visualization is the size of the New York City metropolitan area's gargantuan economic output — a staggering $1.77T. The Big Apple is followed by Los Angeles, the heart of the entertainment industry, and Chicago, another major banking and manufacturing powerhouse, respectively.

Here are the top five metro areas in the US that generate the most wealth:

New York: $1.77T Los Angeles: $1.05T Chicago: $689B San Francisco: $549B Washington, DC: $541B



