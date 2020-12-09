👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
DIRE STRAITS

Many hospitals around the country are getting dangerously full with COVID-19 hospitalizations. But how bad is the situation at your local hospital?

Using data released by the Health Department and analyzed by the University of Minnesota's COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project, NPR has put together a tool that allows you to zero in on how well the hospitals in your county are doing and whether or not they are facing an overwhelming influx of COVID-19 patients.

NPR's map shows the ratio of COVID-19 hospitalizations to total beds in hospitals on a county level. According to Lauren Sauer, an assistant professor who studies hospital surge capacity, when the ratio exceeds 10%, it is concerning. And if COVID-19 hospitalizations are above 50%, Health Metrics Science Professor Ali H. Mokdad says, "the hospital becomes a nightmare" and health care workers are pushed to their limit.

As you can see from the map, several counties have passed the 50% threshold, and according to NPR, that number exceeds 90% in a number of counties in Kentucky, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas.


[Read more at NPR]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample