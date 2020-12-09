Many hospitals around the country are getting dangerously full with COVID-19 hospitalizations. But how bad is the situation at your local hospital?

Using data released by the Health Department and analyzed by the University of Minnesota's COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project, NPR has put together a tool that allows you to zero in on how well the hospitals in your county are doing and whether or not they are facing an overwhelming influx of COVID-19 patients.

NPR's map shows the ratio of COVID-19 hospitalizations to total beds in hospitals on a county level. According to Lauren Sauer, an assistant professor who studies hospital surge capacity, when the ratio exceeds 10%, it is concerning. And if COVID-19 hospitalizations are above 50%, Health Metrics Science Professor Ali H. Mokdad says, "the hospital becomes a nightmare" and health care workers are pushed to their limit.

As you can see from the map, several counties have passed the 50% threshold, and according to NPR, that number exceeds 90% in a number of counties in Kentucky, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas.



[Read more at NPR]