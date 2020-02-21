What do Americans frequently Google about other states?

Data visualization wizard Matt Shirley created a nifty map showing the results of every state he "Googled on a browser (Firefox) he never uses" searching the phrase "why is STATE so" and what came up first. See the full-sized map here:

Some key takeaways from this map are that people are fascinated with state politics (Why is Vermont so blue? Why is Indiana so conservative), curious about temperatures (Why is Florida so hot?) and intrigued about socio-economic conditions (Why is Connecticut so rich?). For more of Shirley's visualizations, follow r/MattShirleyCharts on Reddit.



[Via Reddit]