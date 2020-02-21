WHY IS OREGON SO WEIRD?

Digg · Updated:

What do Americans frequently Google about other states?

Data visualization wizard Matt Shirley created a nifty map showing the results of every state he "Googled on a browser (Firefox) he never uses" searching the phrase "why is STATE so" and what came up first. See the full-sized map here:

Some key takeaways from this map are that people are fascinated with state politics (Why is Vermont so blue? Why is Indiana so conservative), curious about temperatures (Why is Florida so hot?) and intrigued about socio-economic conditions (Why is Connecticut so rich?). For more of Shirley's visualizations, follow r/MattShirleyCharts on Reddit.


[Via Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

FAKE KEANU HAS THE RANGE

It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Grimes' bizarre Facebook meme, fake Keanu, Jo March giving up, and figuring out who has the range.

LA LA SCAMMED

16 diggs marieclaire.com

She tormented studio executives, actors, makeup artists, security guys, photographers and screenwriters for years — until corporate investigator Nicoletta Kotsianas was put on the case.

WHY THE SQUARE FACE?

1 digg jalopnik.com

These are just quick-and-dirty Photoshops, but they're enough to show me that, weirdly, I kind of like '80s faces on modern cars? There's something about some of these that sort of works, in an odd way.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample