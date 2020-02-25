ABC 13 TV reporter Justin Hinton was reporting on the snowy conditions in North Carolina when he accidentally switched on Facebook Live filters right as he was going live.

"Right before going live on Facebook on the WLOS ABC 13 station account to talk about snow, I somehow activated a filter generator," Hilton explained. "The photog I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces. He didn't elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away."

Facebook Live blooper When you're trying to do a serious Facebook Live about the weather and you accidentally tap the Mystery Mask filter. Poor Justin Hinton. 🤣More on this story: http://bit.ly/2PexYkK Posted by WLOS ABC 13 on Thursday, February 20, 2020

[Via NY Post]