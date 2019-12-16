Woman Gloriously Falls Again And Again (And Again) While Waitressing
Dinner is served with entertainment.
[Via Twitter]
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2019.
A Navajo girl was exploited and sex trafficked in urban and rural New Mexico. Why did so many fail to help her?
The satisfaction of a job well done combined with the fun of piloting an RC car? We're sold.
Honestly, just make it a little bit bigger and you can fit a few people in there.
Did you almost pass out during CrossFit? Accidentally broil your vag with a Goop-endorsed yoni steaming? Catch measles from an unvaccinated third-grader? Come vote!
It's one thing to understand in the abstract that America has the highest health care prices in the world. It's quite another thing to see the price of services, from C-sections to MRIs, compared to other health care systems.
The New York Times spent three months documenting the conditions of one homeless camp in the wealthiest state. Then they traveled to a slum in Mexico City for comparison.
He's had to embrace incredible physical pain to win iconic ultramarathons like the Leadville Trail 100 and the Western States Endurance Run. But it's nothing like his fight against depression.
We're half mesmerized, half terrified by Isaac Johnson's Guinness World Record-holding mouth.
As a YouTuber commenter puts it, "this feels exactly like dissociating in a jcpenny in December."
What's remarkable is that a neophyte like me can create fairly convincing video so quickly and for so little money. And there's every reason to think deepfake technology will continue to get better, faster, and cheaper in the coming years.
Some people put trampolines or swings in their backyard. And some people do this.
Bernie Sanders — the guy who admits he can be grumpy and "nasty" and a "real son of a bitch," the guy who's known for giving the same speech over and over again — that guy is trying to win this
Cats have a reputation of not liking the sound or look of aluminum foil, but is it really true?
As Japan's population shrinks and ages, rural areas are emptying out. In one childless village, two dozen adults compensate for the absence with the company of hundreds of giant handmade dolls.
When the decade began, tech meant promise — cars that could drive themselves, social networks that could take down dictators. It connected us in ways we could barely imagine. But somewhere along the way, the flaws of technology became abundantly clear. What happened?
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2019.
YouTuber Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer, but these days he's working on something far more important.
Whoever said drifting isn't an art form should watch this four-minute gem.
Kansas's state capital is launching a creative solution to catalyze its stagnant population size.
Maybe not so much "beat" as "dance around its competitor with glee."
In a world of climate change refugees, dictatorships, revolutions and wars, a father reflects on the setting for his son's coming of age.
Former Pakistan President and military ruler Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia for high treason following a six-year legal case.
The need for speed is still strong. "Top Gun: Maverick" premieres in theaters on June 26.
There have been 2.25 million traffic accidents reported from 2016 to 2019. Here's a map showing which places in the US have had the most severe traffic accidents in the past three years.
In the typical emergency room, demand far outpaces the care that workers can provide. Can the ER be fixed?
The US economy is increasingly concentrated in large cities and near the coasts and less so in rural areas.
Luckily, the bridge worker got out before the yacht ripped his control room off the bridge entirely.
For several years KrebsOnSecurity closely monitored the day-to-day communications and activities of the Russian man allegedly behind vast, international cybercrime network. What follows is an insider's look at the back-end operations of this gang.
Apple says it goes out of its way to protect the safety and security of its young users. The App Store of 2019 tells a different story.
From unopened shampoo to unworn clothes, perfectly good products end up in dumpsters and landfill sites. Why?
Going in, we had a good sense of what the illusion was going to be. That still didn't prepare us.
The photographer is a skateboarder, but there's not a board in sight.
A previous chart looked at shifts in job distribution over the past several decades, but it was difficult to see by how much each occupation group changed individually. The chart below makes the changes more obvious.
This is the internet content we're here for.
A driver caused an explosion in his car when he lit a cigarette after spraying air freshener. He used "excessive" amounts of the aerosol scent before sparking up, according to firefighters.
An underwater glimpse of spawning salmon. A moon flying through Saturn's rings. An artificial lung printed in a lab. These were some of the best science photos of 2019.
"Daisy's been trained to attack a bad ending."
Elle Dee shares her story of meeting con woman Anna Delvey on the New York party scene.
Tim Robinson, Akiva Schaffer and Zach Kanin sat with Jesse David Fox to discuss the oral history of their now legendary "Car Focus Group" sketch.
He may be small, but he's mighty capable at doing his job.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Pantone claims "Classic Blue" is reassuring. I think it's a travesty.
There's an argument to be made that France's natural geography make for some of the best borders. Well, except for that one giant chink in the armor.
How Pixar's Ed Catmull nurtured wild new ideas by keeping existing franchises alive.