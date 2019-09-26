There’s nothing more iconic to the urban landscape of New York City than the yellow taxi cab — forever immortalized in our popular culture by the TV show “Taxi” and, er, that Jimmy Fallon movie “Taxi.”

However, with the rise of smartphones and apps like Uber making it easier to hail private rideshares, the yellow cab’s grip on the city has dramatically waned.

Redditor NicuCalcea, using data from NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission and the FHV Base Aggregate Report, created an animated racing graph that shows the meteoric rise of Uber in New York City, and with it, the shocking fall of the taxi.

[Via Reddit]