THE FALL OF BIG YELLOW TAXI

Digg · Updated:

There’s nothing more iconic to the urban landscape of New York City than the yellow taxi cab — forever immortalized in our popular culture by the TV show “Taxi” and, er, that Jimmy Fallon movie “Taxi.”

However, with the rise of smartphones and apps like Uber making it easier to hail private rideshares, the yellow cab’s grip on the city has dramatically waned.

Redditor NicuCalcea, using data from NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission and the FHV Base Aggregate Report, created an animated racing graph that shows the meteoric rise of Uber in New York City, and with it, the shocking fall of the taxi.

[OC] How Uber took over New York City from dataisbeautiful

[Via Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

THE COVER-UP AND THE VIDEO

lfpress.com
Once upon a time, London, Ontario police officers told a story about a woman who woke up wild in their station. She kicked and bit, lunged and spit, police said. Officers were hurt. But that wasn’t the whole story. That wasn’t the real story.
DRIVERLESS CAR, TIMELESS STYLE

The Rolls Royce 103EX is a concept vehicle built to encapsulate perfect luxury for the year 2035. To us, that seems about right. This thing looks like a spaceship and likely drives like one too.
REMEMBERING YUSH GUPTA

jezebel.com
When my brother died, I was too shattered to write his obituary. There is little record of his 29 years of life; it simply vanished. When I type “Yush Gupta,” Google autofills “Yush Gupta death,” a brutal reminder that even on the internet, a space where nothing is forgotten, Yush is a mirage, slowly disappearing.
NOT GREAT, GERTIE

washingtonpost.com
The forgotten story of an unlikely feminist antihero, whose hunger for experience jeopardized multiple lives and imperiled some of America’s most closely held secrets during World War II.
IT'S CALLED 'F*** YOU MONEY' FOR A REASON

wired.com
What if the cold-heartedness so often associated with the upper crust isn’t the result of having been raised by a parade of resentful nannies, too many sailing lessons, or repeated caviar overdoses, but the compounded disappointment of being lucky but still feeling unfulfilled?